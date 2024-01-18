Cameron happy to play ‘second fiddle’ to Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron happy to play ‘second fiddle’ to Sunak

By Press Association
Lord David Cameron said he did not mind playing second fiddle to Rishi Sunak (James Manning/PA)
Lord David Cameron said he did not mind playing second fiddle to Rishi Sunak (James Manning/PA)

Former prime minister Lord Cameron has said he does not mind playing “second fiddle” to Rishi Sunak since his return to frontline politics.

The Foreign Secretary, during a trip to Davos, called current PM Mr Sunak a “good boss”.

Lord Cameron was appointed to the Cabinet last year in a shock return for the former Conservative leader, who resigned after the UK vote to leave the EU in 2016.

Asked by Times Radio if he found it difficult to play “second fiddle”, he said: “No, not at all actually, because he’s a very clear boss.

“He’s easy to work for because he knows what he wants. He chairs cabinet meetings with great efficiency. He’s read everything, understood everything. He knows what the issues that are contentious, that we have to discuss, are about. And he has a pretty clear view of what he wants, so that’s a good boss.”

He also laughed off any idea that he could return to lead the party and replace Mr Sunak after the next election.

The potential for a return to party leadership was floated by former Cabinet minister and ally of ex-PM Boris Johnson, Nadine Dorries.

In 2012 Ms Dorries mocked Lord Cameron and then chancellor George Osborne as “posh boys who don’t know the price of milk”.

“Well, she’s always been a much better novelist than a political forecaster. I think I’ll leave it at that,” he said.