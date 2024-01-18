Scotland should look to philanthropists to help fund arts, says Robertson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scotland should look to philanthropists to help fund arts, says Robertson

By Press Association
The Culture Secretary appeared before a committee on Thursday (Scottish Parliament/PA)
The Culture Secretary appeared before a committee on Thursday (Scottish Parliament/PA)

Scotland’s Culture Secretary has said the country should look to wealthy benefactors to help fund the arts.

The Scottish Government has repeatedly warned of its financial difficulty, with last month’s budget for the year ahead forced to make a number of cuts and raise taxes to plug a £1.5 billion black hole.

However, funding for the culture sector increased by £16.6 million – from £180.8 million to £196.6 million – with Creative Scotland and other arts bodies seeing an increase of £11.1 million after a £6.6 million cut in the autumn budget revisions.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Funding for the culture sector increased by £16.6 million (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking before the Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture Committee at Holyrood on Thursday, Angus Robertson said the country should look to philanthropists to help increase funding for the arts.

He said: “I’ve thought for quite a while that, in addition to what Government does, in addition to what local government does, in addition to these additional funding streams, I think we also have an opportunity to work much more closely with people who – through their generosity or the generosity of the trusts and foundations that they may be involved in – that we can work much better together with the philanthropic sector, both domestically and internationally and I look forward to exploring these things.

“None of them provide the single answer to the concerns that we know very well about the funding situation that the sector has been going through, but I think they all potentially play a part in the answer to helping it be as well funded as I hope we all agree it should be.”

The Culture Secretary said it was “absolutely right” for the Scottish Government to look at “all potential options” to support the sector, but admitted there was no “single silver bullet”.