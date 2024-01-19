Christmas was quiet for British shops, new data suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Christmas was quiet for British shops, new data suggests

By Press Association
A lone person walks down the High Street in Dunbar, East Lothian lit for Christmas. (Jane Barlow/PA)
A lone person walks down the High Street in Dunbar, East Lothian lit for Christmas. (Jane Barlow/PA)

British retailers saw the amount of goods they sold drop last month at its fastest rate in three years as under-pressure families shifted part of their Christmas shop to earlier in the year.

Sales volumes dipped by 3.2% in December, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggested on Friday, down from a rise of 1.4% a month before.

The ONS said that there was some evidence that customers had done more Christmas shopping than usual in November, taking advantage of Black Friday sales in some cases.

This meant that December saw the biggest drop in sales for the retail sector since January 2021, when the country was still under Covid-19 restrictions.

It was also much worse than the 0.5% drop that economists had forecast on average, according to estimates supplied by Pantheon Macroeconomics.

The value of the items that customers bought also dropped, by 3.6%, the ONS said.

“Following a strong November, retail sales plummeted in December with all types of outlets being hit,” said the ONS’s Heather Bovill.

“This was the largest overall monthly fall since January 2021, when the reintroduction of pandemic restrictions knocked sales heavily.

“Food stores performed very poorly, with their steepest fall since May 2021 as early Christmas shopping led to slow December sales.”

Food shops saw their sales volumes down by 3.1% while sales in non-food shops were 3.9% lower.

Worst hit were the department stores, whose sales dropped 7.1% in a very quiet December period.

Food store sales volumes fell by 3.1% in December 2023, from an increase of 1.1% in November 2023.

Ms Bovill said: “Department stores, clothing shops and household goods retailers reported sluggish sales too as consumers spent less on Christmas gifts, but had also purchased earlier during Black Friday promotions, to help spread the cost.

“The longer-term picture remains subdued, with quarterly sales dipping, while annual sales volumes fell for the second consecutive year, to their lowest level in five years.”

Silvia Rindone, retail lead for consultancy EY in the UK and Ireland, said: “Although Christmas 2023 may not have yielded the sales retailers were hoping for, there are reasons to be optimistic as we enter 2024.

“Real wages are set to grow again as inflation continues to fall, energy prices remain stable and interest rates are likely to have peaked for the time being, all of which could lead to increased consumer spending.

“Non-food retailers who have taken the time to understand their customers’ priorities and evolve their proposition are reaping the benefits and standing out from the crowd.

“This is not an easy process and many retailers are still struggling.”