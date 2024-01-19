Fujitsu boss says company determined to ‘get to the truth wherever it lays’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fujitsu boss says company determined to ‘get to the truth wherever it lays’

By Press Association
Paul Patterson gave evidence to the inquiry on Friday (Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry/PA)
Paul Patterson gave evidence to the inquiry on Friday (Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry/PA)

Fujitsu’s European boss has said the technology giant is determined to “get to the truth wherever it lays” as he answered questions at the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry.

Paul Patterson reiterated his apology to subpostmasters, describing the scandal as an “appalling miscarriage of justice”.

He was facing his second grilling of the week after appearing at the Business and Trade Committee on Tuesday, where he conceded there were “bugs and errors” in the Horizon system.

Mr Patterson told the inquiry bugs, errors and defects in the Horizon IT system were known about by “all parties” and have been known for “many, many years”.

Counsel to the inquiry Jason Beer KC asked him: “From Fujitsu’s perspective, is this right, as a company for the last couple of years, it has known of the existence of these bugs, errors and defects at a corporate level?”

Mr Patterson said: “Yes. In fact all the bugs and errors have been known on one level, or not, for many, many years.

“Right from the very start of the deployment of this system there were bugs and errors and defects which were well known to all parties.”

Reiterating his apology to subpostmasters as he gave evidence to the probe on Friday, Mr Patterson said: “To the subpostmasters and their families, we apologise.

“Fujitsu apologises and is sorry for our part in this appalling miscarriage of justice.

Post Office Horizon IT scandal
The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry is chaired by Sir Wyn Williams (Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry/PA)

“This inquiry is examining those events forensically over many, many decades, which involve many parties, not least Fujitsu and the Post Office, but other organisations and individuals.

“We are determined to continue to support this inquiry and get to the truth wherever it lays and at the conclusion of the inquiry and the guidance from this inquiry, engage with Government on suitable contribution and redress to the subpostmasters and their families.”

Mr Patterson’s evidence as part of phase four of the public inquiry will look at the action taken against subpostmasters, including civil and criminal proceedings and failures in investigations.

The statutory inquiry, which began in 2021, was established to ensure there was a “public summary of the failings which occurred with the Horizon IT system at the Post Office” and which subsequently led to the wrongful convictions of subpostmasters.

The probe is chaired by retired judge Sir Wyn Williams, who has previously looked at the human impact of the scandal, the Horizon system rollout and the operation of the system.