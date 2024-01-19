Sunak ‘determined’ to pass Rwanda Bill ahead of Lords showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak ‘determined’ to pass Rwanda Bill ahead of Lords showdown

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak has urged the House of Lords not to block ‘the will of the people’ (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Rishi Sunak has said he is “determined” to get his Rwanda legislation through parliament, as ministers prepare for stiff resistance in the House of Lords to the flagship asylum policy.

Many peers have already expressed deep unease about the plan, with ministers braced for a battle with the Upper House over the Bill.

The Prime Minister, who has urged the Lords not to block the “will of the people”, said he wanted to get the scheme “up and running” as soon as possible.

Rishi Sunak press conference
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged peers to back his plan in a press conference on Thursday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Peers could seriously frustrate that ambition, with Downing Street likely to face attempts by peers to introduce a range of amendments to the proposed legislation.

Former Scottish Tory leader Baroness Ruth Davidson cast doubt policy will ever see asylum seekers deported to east Africa, telling BBC Radio 4 there “are dogs in the street that know” that deportation flights are “probably never going to happen”.

The Bill is likely to receive its second reading by the end of January, with February 12, 14 and 19 pencilled in for debate at the committee stage.

It is possible that the third reading of the Bill could happen around the middle of March.

Mr Sunak played down the prospect of having to pack the Lords with Tory peers to get the legislation through, adding that the country was fed up with the “merry-go-round” on the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Hampshire, he told the PA news agency: “We shouldn’t be talking about these things because the House of Lords will be able to see that this is part of the strong majority in the Commons, they can see that this is a national priority.

“And I would urge them strongly to crack on with it because we all just want to get this done.”

The visit in south-east England came a day after the Prime Minister endured a tumultuous week in Westminster after a significant cohort of Tory MPs rebelled to back amendments to the Rwanda Bill before largely folding and agreeing to back the plan in a crunch third reading vote.

Mr Sunak told broadcasters during a visit to Hampshire: “I am pleased our plan is working and that we’re making progress.

“The numbers last year were down by over a third, that hasn’t happened before, so that shows that we can make a difference here.

Scottish local government elections
Former Scottish Conservative leader Baroness Ruth Davidson said deportation flights are ‘probably never going to happen’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

“In order to fully solve this problem we need to have a deterrent, so that when people come here illegally they won’t be able to stay and will be removed.

“That is why the Rwanda scheme is so important, and that’s why I’m determined to get it through Parliament and get it up and running as quickly as possible so we can properly solve this problem.

“We have got a plan, this plan is working, if we stick with it we can deliver the change people want to see.”

Mr Sunak has made the Rwanda policy – first proposed in 2022 while Boris Johnson was in Number 10 – central to his premiership, forming part of his pledge to stop small boats of migrants from coming to Britain over the English Channel.

Under the plan, migrants who cross the Channel in small boats could be sent to Rwanda rather than being allowed to seek asylum in the UK.

The legislation, along with a recently signed treaty with Kigali, is aimed at ensuring the scheme is legally watertight after a Supreme Court ruling against it last year.

Mr Sunak will hope to have flights in the air ahead of the next general election, expected to be called in the second half of the year.

The Tories, who have promised to “stop the boats”, are expected to make illegal migration a crunch issue in the campaign as Labour remains far ahead in the polls.

But renewed Tory divisions over the Rwanda plan, with both moderate and right-wing MPs criticising Mr Sunak’s strategy, have seen the prime minister face fresh questions about his leadership.