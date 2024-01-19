Lib Dems accuse governments of neglecting sewage water crisis

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have urged voters to “flush out the filth” as they accused both Scotland’s governments of neglecting the sewage water crisis.

Figures estimate more than 14,000 incidents of sewage being discharged into Scotland’s rivers and lochs in 2022, an increase from 10,799 in 2021.

Party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the numbers are likely to be much higher as just 4% of sewage discharges are logged.

He joined deputy leader Wendy Chamberlain MP to visit the sewage-affected River Almond in Cramond, Edinburgh, to inspect the water quality.

The visit followed reports from residents claiming the water had become discoloured with “foaming and fungus” on its surface.

Last year, the party raised alarm after figures revealed 50 of 89 bathing waters in the country were deemed to contain unsafe levels of sewage.

That included Lower Largo beach in Fife, where levels were at least 50 times over the safe limit on three occasions, according to figures from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

The contamination is typically caused by heavy rain which leads to sewers to overflow or washes animal faeces from farms into the waters.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Neither the SNP nor the Tories seem to care about preserving the invaluable natural habitats on which we all depend and enjoy.

“SNP ministers have become spin doctors for the Government-owned water company that pockets bumper bonuses as our rivers and coastlines are destroyed.

The SNP/Green government have utterly failed to get to grips with the sewage crisis in our rivers. Caused by a heady cocktail of a Victorian sewage system and ministerial indifference to the climate emergency. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/dLLMLombnY — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶🇺🇦 (@agcolehamilton) January 19, 2024

“This country’s sewage scandal is inextricably connected to the climate emergency: extreme weather increases the risk of sewage overflows. And, yet, we have a Prime Minister who has back-pedalled on key measures for reducing fossil fuels and a Scottish Government which repeatedly misses emissions targets.

“It’s time to flush out the filth of SNP and Tory neglect.”

The Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see a Clean Water Act introduced which would see the sewage network upgraded.

The party also want to see a new fund which would protect communities during extreme weather that makes sewage overflows more likely.

“People are sick of governments mired in disinterest and inaction,” he added.

The Scottish and UK governments and Scottish Water have been asked for comment.