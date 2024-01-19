Lib Dems accuse governments of neglecting sewage water crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dems accuse governments of neglecting sewage water crisis

By Press Association
Alex Cole-Hamilton said Scotland’s sewage problems are connected to the climate emergency (Lesley Martin/PA)
Alex Cole-Hamilton said Scotland’s sewage problems are connected to the climate emergency (Lesley Martin/PA)

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have urged voters to “flush out the filth” as they accused both Scotland’s governments of neglecting the sewage water crisis.

Figures estimate more than 14,000 incidents of sewage being discharged into Scotland’s rivers and lochs in 2022, an increase from 10,799 in 2021.

Party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the numbers are likely to be much higher as just 4% of sewage discharges are logged.

He joined deputy leader Wendy Chamberlain MP to visit the sewage-affected River Almond in Cramond, Edinburgh, to inspect the water quality.

The visit followed reports from residents claiming the water had become discoloured with “foaming and fungus” on its surface.

Last year, the party raised alarm after figures revealed 50 of 89 bathing waters in the country were deemed to contain unsafe levels of sewage.

That included Lower Largo beach in Fife, where levels were at least 50 times over the safe limit on three occasions, according to figures from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

The contamination is typically caused by heavy rain which leads to sewers to overflow or washes animal faeces from farms into the waters.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Neither the SNP nor the Tories seem to care about preserving the invaluable natural habitats on which we all depend and enjoy.

“SNP ministers have become spin doctors for the Government-owned water company that pockets bumper bonuses as our rivers and coastlines are destroyed.

“This country’s sewage scandal is inextricably connected to the climate emergency: extreme weather increases the risk of sewage overflows. And, yet, we have a Prime Minister who has back-pedalled on key measures for reducing fossil fuels and a Scottish Government which repeatedly misses emissions targets.

“It’s time to flush out the filth of SNP and Tory neglect.”

The Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see a Clean Water Act introduced which would see the sewage network upgraded.

The party also want to see a new fund which would protect communities during extreme weather that makes sewage overflows more likely.

“People are sick of governments mired in disinterest and inaction,” he added.

The Scottish and UK governments and Scottish Water have been asked for comment.