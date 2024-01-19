Shapps visits British Navy in Red Sea after Houthis vow to keep targeting ships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shapps visits British Navy in Red Sea after Houthis vow to keep targeting ships

By Press Association
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps thanked the British Navy for their work in the Red Sea (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The UK Defence Secretary has visited British armed forces in the Red Sea, after the Government said it “won’t stand by” while international shipping is under attack from Houthi rebels.

Grant Shapps said he met the HMS Diamond company to thank them for defending freedom of navigation, after the Iran-backed group said they would continue targeting vessels, including those from Britain.

It comes after the UK Government held crisis talks with the shipping industry to say it will not allow international maritime trade to be “held to ransom”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the situation remains “concerning” as attacks persisted despite RAF airstrikes on Houthi positions.

The UK joined the US in carrying out strikes against the group in Yemen last week, but ships have continued to be targeted along the vital Red Sea and Gulf of Aden trade routes.

Shipping lines and oil giants have diverted vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal, but the alternative route around southern African adds time and costs, which could hamper efforts to tackle inflation.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Shapps said he had visited the company on Thursday to thank them “for their incredible work defending freedom of navigation, saving innocent lives and ensuring merchant shipping is protected from the illegal Houthi attacks”.

The US military said on Thursday that it had fired another wave of ship and submarine-launched missile strikes against Houthi-controlled sites.

It marks the fourth time in recent days that it has directly targeted the group in Yemen as violence ignited in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war continues to spill over in the Middle East.

US President Joe Biden said the strikes would continue, but acknowledged they had not yet stopped the Houthi attacks.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations, which acts as a link between the Royal Navy and shipping, said it had received a report on Thursday about an attack 85 nautical miles south-east of Ash Shihr in Yemen, involving four drones flying close to a ship with one hitting the water “in close proximity to the vessel”.

Another incident was reported 115 nautical miles south-east of Aden in Yemen, with drones reported close to a merchant vessel and an “explosion in the water” about 30 metres away from it, although the ship and crew were safe.

The Houthi rebels, who support Hamas in its war against Israel, say they have targeted ships with links to Tel Aviv, but vessels without obvious connections have also been hit.

Supreme leader Abdel Malek al-Houthi, in his first comments since allied airstrikes started, said western military action does “not scare us” as he vowed to continue targeting ships linked to Israel, as well as vessels with British and American ties.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron met his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian while in Davos for the World Economic Forum on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the Middle East, including an emerging clash between Tehran and Pakistan.

He said Iran should “expect a very strong response” from the West for both its backing of proxies in the region, with the Islamic republic a known supporter of Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and its recent attacks on Pakistan and Erbil in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

According to an online translation, Mr Amir-Abdollahian said on X that he told Lord Cameron that “America and England should immediately stop supporting the war crimes of the Zionist apartheid regime against the Palestinians”.