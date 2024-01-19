Yousaf urged to grant automatic anonymity to child murder victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf urged to grant automatic anonymity to child murder victims

By Press Association
Families who have been bereaved by crime said having details made public ’causes huge distress’ (PA)
Scores of grieving families have urged First Minister Humza Yousaf to grant an automatic right of anonymity to all children who are murdered.

Sixty-five families who have been bereaved as a result of crime have sent a letter to the First Minister and Justice Secretary Angela Constance telling how they had been “forever scarred, not only by what has happened but by the impact of press and social media coverage”.

Children under the age of 18 who are a victim of crime cannot be identified, but there is no such right to anonymity for youngsters who are killed.

The families said in their letter this can result in “extremely sensitive details” about the child and the crime committed against them becoming public knowledge.

“This causes huge distress and adds to an already deeply traumatic situation,” the families told Mr Yousaf and Ms Constance

They said any surviving siblings have a “right to a private, family life”, as they called on ministers to change the law.

The group said: “We all firmly believe that victims under the age of 18 who die as a result of crime should be given the same rights and protections as a living victim under the age of 18 who is the victim of another crime, for example sexual abuse or assault.

“We are calling on the Scottish Government to do better by affording an automatic right to anonymity to children and young people who die as a result of a crime so that their surviving siblings can live their lives free of unnecessary intrusion.”

One parent whose child was murdered said when they died, “every detail of their life, their siblings and school was in the public domain”, but the perpetrator was “afforded significant privacy and protection”.

The parent added: “The media intrusion which followed my child’s death further compounded the trauma I was already experiencing.

“My children cannot be children because of the constant fear of what the media will print next.

“It still goes on to this day, and I am constantly worried when and how my other children will find out more distressing details about their sibling’s death.”

While they said articles with inaccurate information have been removed by the media, they complained that “coverage feels never-ending”.

Humza Yousaf
The families have written to Humza Yousaf (PA)

The parent said: “Every day I am constantly reminded about the traumatic nature of my child’s death.

“This could all have been prevented had my child’s name not automatically been released to the public when they died. It often feels like the world has more rights to my child than I do.

“I do not think it is right that children lose their rights when they die from crime.

“If the Scottish Government cares about the next generation, they will make these changes we are all calling for.”

The plea comes as MSPs prepare to debate an amendment from MSP Ruth Maguire to the Children (Care and Justice Bill) next Thursday.

Kate Wallace, chief executive of Victim Support Scotland, said: “People affected by crime consistently tell us about the impact on them and their children and the volume of detailed information available publicly following the death of a family member.

“We firmly believe that victims under the age of 18 who die as a result of crime should be given the same rights and protections as a living victim under the age of 18 who is the victim of another crime, for example sexual abuse or assault.

“Surviving siblings of these victims have a right to a childhood. They have a right to a private, family life.

“We are calling on the Scottish Government to do better by affording an automatic right to anonymity to children and young people who die as a result of a crime, so that their surviving siblings can live their lives free of unnecessary intrusion.

“I urge the Humza Yousaf, Angela Constance and the Scottish Government to take action, listen to families who have lost loved ones to murder, and offer better protection to all children connected to these cases.”