Starmer rebukes Netanyahu’s ‘unacceptable’ comments on Palestine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer rebukes Netanyahu’s ‘unacceptable’ comments on Palestine

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments on Palestinian statehood (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments on Palestinian statehood (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has described Benjamin Netanyahu’s rejection of calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state after the war in the Middle East as “unacceptable”.

In a hardening of tone towards the Israeli prime minister, the Labour leader said it was wrong to suggest that statehood was “in the gift of a neighbour”.

Mr Netanyahu has vowed to press ahead with the offensive in Gaza for many months despite mounting pressure on Israel to rein in its military action.

In a press conference earlier this week, he also said he opposed US calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state when the conflict comes to an end.

Asked about the Israeli prime minister’s remarks on Friday, Sir Keir told broadcasters: “The comments (made by) Prime Minister Netanyahu are unacceptable and they are wrong.

“Palestinian statehood is not in the gift of a neighbour. It is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people.

“It’s also the only way to a secure settlement and a secure future.”

It comes amid a wider rift between Israel and the US over the scope of Israel’s war and plans for the future of Gaza.

US Secretary of state Antony Blinken has said Israel would never have “genuine security” without a pathway towards Palestinian independence.

Following Mr Netanyahu’s press conference, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said: “We obviously see it differently.”

Earlier this week, the White House also announced it was the “right time” for Israel to lower the intensity of its military action in Gaza.

Benjamin Netanyahu visits the UK
Benjamin Netanyahu has been criticised by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Aaron Chown/PA)

Israel launched the offensive after an unprecedented cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, in which 1,200 people were killed and some 240 others taken hostage.

Roughly 130 hostages are believed by Israel to remain in Hamas captivity.

Nearly 25,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s assault – one of the deadliest and most destructive military campaigns in recent history, according to health authorities in Hamas-controlled Gaza.

Mr Netanyahu struck a defiant tone this week, repeatedly saying the offensive will not be halted until it realises its goals of destroying Hamas and bringing home all remaining hostages.

Both the UK Conservative government and the Labour opposition, along with the US, have consistently said they support Israel’s right to defend itself following Hamas’ October 7 attacks.

However, the Israeli government has been urged by allies to limit the scope of its offensive and act within the parameters of international law.

The country currently faces a case at the UN’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) brought by South Africa, which accuses it of genocide over its actions in Gaza – a charge Israel denies.

UK Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron on Sunday said Britain has been “incredibly firm” in urging Israel to show restraint but that it was “nonsense” to suggest the country intends to commit genocide.