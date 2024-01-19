Sunak ‘not available’ for talks with Drakeford on steel job losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak ‘not available’ for talks with Drakeford on steel job losses

By Press Association
Mark Drakeford had requested an urgent discussion with Rishi Sunak (PA)
Rishi Sunak was “not available” for urgent talks requested by the Welsh First Minister about the potential loss of thousands of jobs from the closure of Tata Steel’s blast furnaces at its plant in Port Talbot, South Wales.

Mark Drakeford wrote to the Prime Minister to ask for a phone call on the redundancies.

But he was told by Downing Street that Mr Sunak was “not available to take the call today”, according to a spokesman for Mr Drakeford.

Rishi Sunak came under fire for turning down talks with the Welsh First Minister on Tata job losses (Dan Kitwood/PA)

It came after Tata confirmed plans to shutter blast furnaces at its biggest UK plant and make steel more environmentally friendly, which needs a smaller workforce.

The plans are subject to consultation but could result in the loss of up to 2,800 jobs, with most affected in the next 18 months.

In his letter to Mr Sunak, Mr Drakeford wrote: “I am aware that you have been briefed by Tata Steel on the closure of their blast furnaces and the imminent loss of thousands of jobs, mainly in Port Talbot, South Wales.

“I am sure you will agree with me the loss of production of virgin steel at scale will have a profound impact on the UK’s economy, and I would ask if you and I could have an urgent discussion regarding this strategic matter at your earliest convenience.”

The Prime Minister on Friday insisted the Government is “absolutely committed” to British steelmaking and had provided up to £500 million to support Tata’s transformation.

He told broadcasters the entire plant would have been closed and all 8,000 jobs lost without the support.

Asked why the Welsh Government had not been involved in the discussions, Mr Sunak said: “The Welsh Government did not participate in that and that’s because we cared about those jobs, and the future of steelmaking in Wales and the UK, because there’s an announcement coming later, but it’s important that we wait for that.”

No 10 also complained that the Welsh Government had done nothing to save jobs and had not contributed the plan.

Mr Drakeford earlier said the news about the future of steelmaking at the plant “will be devastating for steel workers and communities in Wales”.

He added: “We will carry on working to protect the future of Welsh steel production and we will do all we can to support all those affected by today’s announcement.”

Labour’s shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens said: “What is the point of Rishi Sunak? Tata workers’ livelihoods are on the line and he won’t even answer his phone.

“If there was a UK Labour government right now, Welsh steelworkers would not have woken up to this news today.

“Labour has earmarked £3 billion investment to ensure the transition to green steel comes with jobs in Wales.”