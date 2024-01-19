More than £8m paid out since 2019 by armed forces over sexual assault claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than £8m paid out since 2019 by armed forces over sexual assault claims

By Press Association
The figures add to concerns about the culture within the MoD and armed forces (Tim Ireland/PA)
The Ministry of Defence has paid around £8.3 million since 2019 to settle claims involving sexual abuse or assault in the armed forces, according to new figures.

The scale of compensation settlements, reached since 2019 and settled outside court, has been described as “horrifying”.

The figures emerged in a parliamentary question submitted by the Liberal Democrats’ Sarah Olney and answered by junior defence minister Andrew Murrison.

Mr Murrison said the claims, which cover the Army, Royal Navy and RAF, included “damages paid on an interim basis for continuing claims and damages paid on full and final settlement basis”.

More than £2.5 million was paid out by the British Army and the Royal Navy each since 2019, with the RAF settling cases to the cost of more than £3 million.

The figures come amid serious concerns about the culture within the MoD and wider armed forces.

A report last year found a “hostile, degrading and humiliating” environment within the Red Arrows display team and said women were plied with alcohol, treated like property and harassed for sex.

Ms Olney said: “This is horrifying. The fact that our armed forces have been forced to pay millions in damages payouts should be raising alarm bells for ministers at the MoD.

“Sexual abuse has no place in our society, not least in the forces that are meant to keep us all safe.

“We need a swift and clear statement from Conservative ministers as to how they are going to address this clear issue in our armed forces.”

The Ministry of Defence has been contacted for comment.