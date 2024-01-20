Treasury Committee asks public bodies for details on contracts with Fujitsu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Treasury Committee asks public bodies for details on contracts with Fujitsu

By Press Association
MPs have sent letters to 21 organisations including the Bank of England, the HMRC and the Treasury requesting information on public sector contracts awarded to Fujitsu (PA)
MPs have asked 21 public bodies, including the Bank of England, HMRC and the Treasury, for information on public sector contracts awarded to Fujitsu.

Letters from the Commons Treasury Committee asked for “details of any contracts awarded by your organisation” to Fujitsu since 2019, when the High Court ruled prosecutions based on the company’s Horizon IT system at the Post Office were wrongly brought.

The committee asked for a reply within a fortnight.

Since 2012, the public sector has awarded Fujitsu almost 200 contracts worth a combined total of £6.8 billion, according to analysts Tussell.

About 43 of those contracts are still in operation, worth a total of £3.6 billion, including the contract for the Post Office Horizon system, and multiple Government departments including the Home Office, the Foreign Office, Defra and the Ministry of Defence.

The letter asks for the organisations, which include the Royal Mint and the Financial Conduct Authority, for the value of any contract with Fujitsu, whether there were considerations of supplier risk and whether steps were made to “bar Fujitsu from bidding for contracts put out to tender”.

Processes to measure the performance of any contract are also questioned, along with whether there was “internal or external commentary” on the “appropriateness of the contract” and if the organisations considered terminating the contract with Fujitsu.

More than 700 Post Office branch managers were convicted after Fujitsu’s accounting software Horizon made it look like money was missing from their shops.

The saga prompted outcry from across the country after it was dramatised in a series for ITV this month.

Harriett Baldwin MP, who chairs the Treasury Committee, told the BBC the outcry was justified.

She said: “I think it’s important we can see the extent to which taxpayer money has been spent with Fujitsu since the High Court ruling as they are simultaneously assessed on their fitness to remain a government supplier.”

On Thursday, Fujitsu offered its “deepest apologies” to wronged subpostmasters and their families and confirmed it will contribute to compensation payments to Post Office staff wrongfully convicted in the Horizon IT scandal.

It had earlier emerged that the company will not bid for Government contracts while an inquiry into the scandal is ongoing.