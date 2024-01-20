Labour will be unable to hit £28bn green investment target for some years – Khan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Labour will be unable to hit £28bn green investment target for some years – Khan

By Press Association
London Mayor Sadiq Khan giving a speech to the Fabian Society conference in central London (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
London Mayor Sadiq Khan giving a speech to the Fabian Society conference in central London (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Labour will not be able to hit its target to invest £28 billion a year in green projects until the end of its first term, Sadiq Khan said after the party insisted it is not abandoning the key pledge.

The future of the pitch was cast into doubt by reports suggesting Labour is considering axing the expenditure commitment amid political pressure.

But shadow foreign secretary David Lammy insisted the party is committed to its green prosperity plan by the end of a first parliament, although “not whatever the economic climate”.

Sir Keir Starmer has previously hinted he could scale down the investment given the financial picture he would inherit if he becomes prime minister.

And shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves last year diluted the original promise to spend £28 billion annually from the first year of a Labour government, saying it would would instead be a target to work towards in the second half of a first parliament.

Climate-conscious London Mayor Mr Khan on Saturday admitted that level of spending will not be possible for some time.

Speaking at the Fabian Society conference in London, he said: “I understand in the first couple of years of a Labour government, Rachel will not be able to write a cheque for those sorts of sums.

“So we’ve got to give Rachel and the team time to clean the mess left by this Government.

“And then towards the end of the first term, hopefully there’ll be enough money to invest in this.”

He added: “Whether we get to £28 billion, it depends how quickly we can grow the economy.”

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves scaled back the pledge to spend £28 billion annually from the first year of a Labour government (James Manning/PA)

Mr Khan also said the UK should follow the example of US President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which has used government subsidies to boost green businesses.

Reports had suggested senior party officials will hold crunch talks on the plan’s fate and could abandon the £28 billion figure if they conclude it will damage the party in an election campaign.

Labour also failed to mention the commitment in a campaigning brief published earlier this week.

But Mr Lammy earlier denied meetings are taking place and repeated Labour’s commitment to the pledge.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “That commitment to £28 billion to the green prosperity plan by the end of the next parliament is something that I think that you can trust the Labour Party to remain committed to.”

But, he added the caveats “not whatever the economic climate” and “it’s got to be within our fiscal rules”.