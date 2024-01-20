David Lammy’s speech disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

David Lammy’s speech disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters

By Press Association
A pro-Palestinian protester interrupts shadow foreign secretary David Lammy’s speech to the Fabian Society conference (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
David Lammy’s speech calling for a ceasefire in Gaza was disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters.

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary was addressing the Fabian Society conference on foreign policy when flag-waving demonstrators mounted the stage shouting: “When will you condemn the genocide? How many more children need to die?”

After they were escorted away by security, more people in the audience stood up to launch verbal attacks on the party’s stance on the Middle East conflict.

Fabian Society conference
A pro-Palestinian protester is removed after interrupting shadow foreign secretary David Lammy during his speech to the Fabian Society conference in central London (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Once Mr Lammy returned after being temporarily rushed backstage, he joked: “I was born in Tottenham, don’t worry.”

Amid repeated heckling, the Labour frontbencher told the audience in London’s Guildhall: “We all want to see a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza.

“I want change through power, not through protest.”

The Free Palestine Coalition said some of its activists infiltrated the think tank’s gathering to “call out” the politician’s position on Gaza.

“As a former lawyer, Lammy should know better than to falsely claim that an occupying power has the right to ‘defend itself’ against a territory it occupies,” the network of grassroots groups said in a statement.

“It is difficult to see how Lammy is upholding any commitment to human rights or international law as we enter into the 106th day of Israel’s unrelenting assault on Gaza.”

Earlier, Mr Lammy said he backs US calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state when the war in the Middle East ends, and branded Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to the plans “unacceptable”.

He said the Israeli prime minister’s position would mean “occupation and siege continues” in Gaza, where the Palestinian death toll is approaching 25,000, according to local health authorities.

Fabian Society conference
There were further interruptions from the floor of the conference (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

The senior Labour MP told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We are committed to the recognition of a Palestinian state.

“We want to work with international partners to achieve that. And there are a number of countries in the developed world saying that they believe the time has come as well, but obviously you’re doing that in conjunction with that two-state solution that is required.

“And this is a critical moment that comes out of this crisis. And we’ve got to seize that opportunity.”

Mr Netanyahu has vowed to press ahead with the offensive in Gaza for many months despite mounting pressure on Israel to rein in its military action as the scale of death and destruction intensifies.

In a press conference earlier this week, he also said he opposed US calls for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state as part of any post-war plan.

But US president Joe Biden voiced hope that it was still possible even while Mr Netanyahu remains in office, following a call with the Israeli leader on Friday – their first talks in nearly a month.

Mr Biden said Mr Netanyahu was not opposed to all two-state solutions, and there was a number of possible ideas.

Benjamin Netanyahu visits the UK
Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Joe Biden for the first time in nearly a month about differences over a future Palestinian state (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Lammy said Mr Biden was “right”, adding: “And I have to say, I think Netanyahu’s words were unacceptable.

“Of course, the Palestinian people deserve a state and if they don’t, the consequence of that is either one state in which Benjamin Netanyahu would have to explain how Palestinians and Israelis live side-by-side with equal rights, or no state, in which what he’s really saying is occupation and siege continues.”

The Labour frontbencher was echoing Sir Keir Starmer, who hardened his tone towards the Israeli prime minister by branding his position over a future Palestinian state as “unacceptable”.

The Labour leader has faced divisions in his party over the war and was criticised for refusing to back a ceasefire in favour of calling for humanitarian pauses earlier in the conflict.

He supported Israel’s “right to defend itself” against Hamas in Gaza, but has more recently strengthened his position and called for a sustainable ceasefire.

He told talkSport on Saturday a sustainable ceasefire is needed to “open up a political route to a solution”.

Meanwhile, Sadiq Khan branded Mr Netanyahu “the roadblock to peace”.

The London Mayor told the Fabian Society event: “It should worry us that the Israeli prime minister and members of his cabinet have walked away from a two-state solution.

“I think it’s really important to recognise when you look across the globe, whether it’s South Africa, whether it’s Sri Lanka, whether it’s on our doorstep in Ireland and Northern Ireland, it is possible to achieve peace.

“It is possible for people who in decades before hated each other, killed each other, to live side by side.

“It won’t be possible with the roadblock we’ve got with Netanyahu.”