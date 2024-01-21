Tory MPs urge Sunak to boost funding for cash-strapped councils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory MPs urge Sunak to boost funding for cash-strapped councils

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is being urged to rethink local authority funding plans (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Rishi Sunak is under pressure from Tory MPs to boost the funding settlement for on-the-brink councils.

More than 40 Conservative backbenchers have signed a letter to the Prime Minister warning that without emergency cash, many councils will be forced to cut crucial frontline services and hike council tax in an election year.

Struggling councils have repeatedly called on the Government to provide emergency funding to protect services for local communities, as they have grappled with rampant inflation following a decade of significant funding reductions.

The Government last month announced a £64 billion provisional funding package, which, following a consultation, will be finalised in February with a vote in Parliament.

MPs who signed the letter, first reported by the Times, threatened to vote against the Local Government Settlement early next month unless more cash is made available.

They wrote they were “disappointed” with the lack of extra money and “exceptionally concerned that without any additional investment, the overwhelming majority of upper tier councils in our areas are planning service reductions and higher council tax in order that they can pass a balanced budget”.

“There is still an opportunity to rectify the situation and ensure MPs are able to support the vote on the Local Government Settlement within the House of Commons in early February.

“We would therefore urge you to do all you can to use the Final Local Government Finance Settlement to provide additional funding for local government to ensure that the councils in our areas can continue to provide the services that our residents depend upon on a regular
basis.”

Michael Gove speech
The letter was also addressed to Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Signatories of the letter, organised by the County Councils Network which represents England’s largest councils, include former local government secretaries Greg Clark and Robert Jenrick, former home secretary Dame Priti Patel, former Tory Party chairman Sir Jake Berry, and chairman of the centrist One Nation caucus Damian Green.

They said any additional funding “should be directed towards children’s services and home to school transport as combined these are exerting unprecedented pressure on local government services”.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt could consider using some of the fiscal headroom – which predictions have put as high as £10 billion – to cave to their demands as he prepares for his March 6 Budget.

The first Office for Budget Responsibility forecast this week will provide clarity on how much money is available for spending and pre-election tax giveaways, which he has made clear are his priority.

The local government finance crisis has been highlighted by a string of section 114 notices, which effectively declare councils bankrupt.

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “We recognise councils are facing challenges and that is why we have announced a £64 billion funding package – a real terms increase at an average of 6.5% – to ensure they can continue making a difference, alongside our combined efforts to level up.

“We recently consulted on the final settlement for next year and are now considering the responses carefully.

“Councils are ultimately responsible for their own finances, but we remain ready to talk to any concerned about its financial position.”