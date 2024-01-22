Nearly 700,000 households in housing hardship, survey suggests

Almost 700,000 households in Scotland face one or more forms of housing hardship, a report has found.

The Homes for Scotland (HFS) report, conducted by the Diffley Partnership and Rettie and Co, said ministers have significantly underestimated how many households are in need of support.

The Scottish Government calculates housing need through its Housing Need and Demand Assessment tool by counting those in acute need such as temporary and overcrowded accommodation.

But the report found 28% – or 693,000 households – are living in unacceptable properties, including homes requiring specialist adaptations.

The survey of 13,690 people in Scotland found 14.9% – 373,000 households – had at least one concealed household, where an individual or group wishes to move to form their own but cannot do so.

Meanwhile, 7.5% of respondents said they were struggling financially due to high housing costs – the equivalent of 185,000 households living in properties they are struggling to afford.

Another 4.9% were in overcrowded accommodation, while 3.4% required specialist adaptations or support including disabled access.

A further 3.4% were found to live in unfit properties, with the report estimating 85,000 households living in “very poor conditions”.

The survey results were based on respondents from 27 local authority areas between August 17 and 24, 2023, with Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll and Bute, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland not covered by the main housing plans.

The figures come after Edinburgh, Glasgow and Argyll and Bute councils declared housing emergencies last year.

Jane Wood, chief executive of HFS, said: “There is simply no excuse for Scotland to continue on this path.

“We need to create an inclusive and agile housing system, one that meets the needs of all those living in Scotland and which can cope with additional demand caused by unexpected events such as those seeking refuge from war.

“As this comprehensive report demonstrates, the level of housing need far exceeds the current calculations used to determine where and how many homes need to be built in Scotland.

“It is our hope that, in our shared endeavour to end the housing crisis, this data will be welcomed and used by the Scottish Government, local authorities and other stakeholders to ensure that our housing needs are properly met.”

Housing minister Paul McLennan said: “Everyone in Scotland deserves the right to a warm and safe place they can call home. The Scottish Government has led the UK in housing by delivering 126,396 affordable homes since 2007, over 89,000 of which were for social rent, including 23,625 council homes.

“This is over 40% more affordable homes delivered per head of population than in England, and over 70% more than in Wales.

“Despite inflationary pressures, Brexit impacts and wider market conditions, the housing sector has done incredible work to deliver homes, and we continue to work with partners to mitigate these impacts. At a time of extreme pressure on housing systems, and with each home now costing more to deliver, we have less to invest because the UK Government did not inflation-proof capital allocations.

“We will invest £556 million in affordable housing next year to increase the delivery of more affordable homes, the majority of which will be for social rent, including supporting acquisitions of existing properties.

“We will also work with the financial community to attract private sector investment and help deliver more homes.”