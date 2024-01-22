‘Scarecrows’ protest outside Parliament ahead of grocery supply chain debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

‘Scarecrows’ protest outside Parliament ahead of grocery supply chain debate

By Press Association
Riverford Organic founder and farmer Guy Singh-Watson (Riverford Organic Farmers/PA)
Riverford Organic founder and farmer Guy Singh-Watson (Riverford Organic Farmers/PA)

British farmers are calling on MPs to support tougher regulations to protect them from “unfair” treatment by the “big six” supermarkets.

A protest by dozens of ‘scarecrows’ outside Parliament on Monday comes as MPs are set to debate reforms to the grocery supply chain after more than 110,000 people signed a petition pressing the Government to overhaul the grocery supply code of practice.

Veg box firm Riverford Organic, which initiated the petition, said the scarecrows standing outside Parliament represented fruit and vegetable farmers who claim it is likely they will go out of business in the next 12 months, with many blaming supermarkets’ buying practices as a threat to their livelihoods.

The petition calls for regulations that ensure supermarkets adhere to “fair” purchasing agreements, including buying agreed quantities and paying the agreed amount on time “without exception”.

Riverford said current government policies failed to provide adequate support for farmers and were rarely enforced.

The campaign has the support of celebrities and leading food industry figures including Ray Mears, Julia Bradbury, Chris Packham, Jimmy Doherty, Rick Stein and Deborah Meaden, as well as organisations such as Sustain and The Soil Association.

Guy Singh-Watson, the founder of Riverford Organic, said: “British agriculture is on its knees. The livelihoods of our farmers are being laid to waste.

“Our 49 scarecrows outside Parliament illustrate the 49% of farmers on the brink of leaving our industry, and I hope this hammers home to those in power the sheer scale of the problem and the urgent need for change.

“Without fairer treatment for farmers, the reality is the destruction of British farming along with the landscape, wildlife and rural communities it once supported.

“For farmers, the clock is ticking. We urge the Government to take action now to safeguard the future of British agriculture.”

William White, sustainable farming campaign co-ordinator at Sustain, said: “Riverford’s scarecrow protest sends a stark message: only strong regulation from the Government can ensure farmers get a fair deal for the food they produce.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: “Our fruit and vegetable farmers are crucial to the resilience of our food system to the wider economy, with 60% of all the food we need being produced in the UK.

“It is only right that British farmers and growers should be paid a fair price, and our review into the fairness of the supply chain will help address these concerns.

“That is alongside delivering on our wider commitments from the Farm to Fork Summit to provide greater stability and resilience for the fresh produce sector.”