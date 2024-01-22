Medics should not report suspected illegal abortions to police – leading doctors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Medics should not report suspected illegal abortions to police – leading doctors

By Press Association
New guidance from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists says medics should not inform the police if they suspect a woman has had an illegal abortion (PA)
New guidance from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists says medics should not inform the police if they suspect a woman has had an illegal abortion (PA)

Medics should not report suspected illegal abortions to the police, leading women’s doctors are expected to say.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) will remind healthcare workers of their duty to maintain patient confidentiality in new guidance, which is yet to be published.

Doctors are required to ask for consent before sharing any confidential medical information.

But medics can share information if it is in the public interest and “if failure to do so may expose others to a risk of death or serious harm”, according to the medical regulator.

In new guidance, RCOG will reportedly tell medics it is “never” in public interest to share information about suspected illegal abortions.

RCOG has been approached for comment but said that the guidance will not be published until later in the week.

It comes after high-profile prosecutions including that of Bethany Cox who was accused of using poison for an at-home abortion in 2020.

Ms Cox, from Eaglescliffe, Stockton-on-Tees, was brought before courts, only for prosecutors to drop the charges against her earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Carla Foster was jailed last year for illegally obtaining abortion tablets to end her pregnancy, but her sentence was reduced on appeal.

BPAS (the British Pregnancy Advisory Service) said that a “culture of increased reporting” can have “devastating consequences”.

A spokesperson said: “It is too often the case that women who are ending up before the courts are ones who have had the police called on them by medical professionals they trusted.

“There are devastating consequences that come from a culture of increased reporting, police investigations and prosecutions that simply would not happen with any other medical procedure.

“The question must be asked – who benefits from subjecting women to lengthy and traumatic police investigations and threat of prosecution and prison time? Not police, not taxpayers, not politicians, and certainly not our women.”

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: “These exceptionally rare cases are complex and traumatic.

“We carefully consider the personal circumstances of those who end their pregnancy outside the legal parameters and address these as sensitively as possible.

“Our prosecutors have a duty to ensure that laws set by Parliament are properly considered and applied when making difficult charging decisions.”