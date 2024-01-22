Martin Lewis urges Chancellor to tackle consumer issues as March Budget nears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Martin Lewis urges Chancellor to tackle consumer issues as March Budget nears

By Press Association
Martin Lewis has written to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to highlight several areas of concern (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Martin Lewis has written to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to highlight several areas of concern (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Martin Lewis is urging the Chancellor to fix some key consumer issues, including rules around child benefit which “unfairly” penalise some families with a single income or one dominant earner.

The founder of MoneySavingExpert.com and the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute has written to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of the March 6 Budget, highlighting several areas of concern affecting parents, first-time buyers and mobile and broadband customers, among others.

Mr Hunt appeared as a guest on ITV’s Martin Lewis Money Show earlier in January and when Mr Lewis pushed on some key campaigning points, the Chancellor’s response was to ask Mr Lewis to write to him.

Among the concerns, Mr Lewis highlighted the high-income child benefit charge. The tax charge is triggered when one parent in a household claiming child benefit has taxable income of £50,000 or more.

The letter from Mr Lewis says: “The high-income child benefit charge unfairly penalises single-income families.

“This was by far the biggest single topic the public asked me to raise with you. In our interview, I read a question from Alan which highlights the unfairness in the way child benefit gains start being withdrawn depending solely on one parent/guardian’s income hitting £50,000 (and wiped at £60,000).

“‘My son’s partner tragically died 34 days after giving birth to twins. My son has taken a new job that now pays him £60,000 and is struggling with the cost-of-living and mortgage repayments after the loss of a second income. HMRC has asked him to repay the child benefit. This seems grossly unfair that a couple can bring in nearly £100,000 but a single breadwinner loses out once they earn more than half of this. Are there any plans to change this?’.

“I can see few people arguing that it is right that Alan’s son’s family should lose their child benefit even though their total family income is lower.

“I was very pleased that you accepted there is an ‘unfairness’ in the structure that penalises single-parent families, single-earner families, and families where there is one dominant earner.”

“While I agree, as you pointed out, that there are many structural problems in the tax system, this one is exacerbated by the fact the £50,000 (and £60,000) thresholds have been frozen since 2013.”

The letter also urges Mr Hunt to cancel the Lifetime Isa (Lisa) withdrawal penalty for first-time buyers.

It says: “You can only use a Lisa on a qualifying property, which is one worth up to £450,000.

“That £450,000 limit has remained frozen since the Lisa launched in 2017. Average house prices have risen more than 30% in that time.”

Housing Market Stock
Martin Lewis said in many London boroughs a first-time buyer property typically costs more than £450,000 (Yui Mok/PA)

The letter points out that in many London boroughs, a first-time buyer property typically costs more than £450,000.

It says: “To withdraw for any purpose other than buying a qualifying home (or from aged 60), you pay a 25% penalty.

“For many, who have saved in a Lisa and now find themselves priced out as the home being bought is above the threshold, they have to pay the 25% penalty to withdraw their money.”

In the letter Mr Lewis also calls for action to tackle mid-contract, above-inflation broadband and mobile price hikes and for regulation around buy now, pay later firms to be brought in as soon as possible.