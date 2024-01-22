Sunak faces stormy skies as he visits film production school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak faces stormy skies as he visits film production school

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in front of a painted backdrop of a stormy sky (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in front of a painted backdrop of a stormy sky (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

Rishi Sunak was pictured against a backdrop of stormy skies as he toured a TV and film production school.

The Prime Minister, who has faced heavy political weather in Westminster, with a Tory revolt over his Rwanda policy and an opinion poll deficit of more than 20 points, posed in front of the image of threatening clouds.

Mr Sunak also took a turn behind a camera and tried his hand at carpentry during a visit to promote the work of the film and TV industry in the UK.

Rishi Sunak visits Beaconsfield
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in front of a digital image backdrop projected on to a ‘virtual production wall’ (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

Speaking at the National Film and Television School in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, the Prime Minister told broadcasters that the sector is one of the UK’s “powerhouse industries” and should be “celebrated and supported”.

“We have Europe’s largest film and TV sector and it contributes billions to our economy, employs millions of people.”

He continued: “Pretty much every film that anyone saw last year will have had alumni from this institution working on it and that is something that should be supported by the government as it is because ultimately it helps us grow our economy.

“And that’s something that’s really important to the country and we’re training the next generation of talent right here and they’re doing incredible things.”

Rishi Sunak visits Beaconsfield
Mr Sunak operates a TV studio floor camera (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

The Government announced in June last year a £77 million funding boost to creative industries.

The investment came as part of the Government’s aim to grow the sector by £50 billion and create a million more jobs by 2030.

At that time, the Prime Minister called the creative industries “a true British success story”.

At the NFTS, Mr Sunak was shown a scaled-down replica of a set from the movie Alien, built by students on a model-making course.

Rishi Sunak at National Film and Television School
Mr Sunak was shown a scaled-down replica of a set from the movie Alien by model-making students (Richard Pohle/The Times)

He discussed his love of Star Wars with a course leader and called the students’ work “fantastic” and “impressive”.

The politician then made his way to the nearby Pinewood Studios – where a number of Bond films were shot and where Star Wars and Marvel movies have also been filmed.

After taking off his jacket and quipping that he was “getting serious now”, Mr Sunak helped glue slats onto a wooden door in a workshop, and was told by carpenter Adam Jellis that he was “a natural”.

Rishi Sunak visits Pinewood Studios
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak got stuck in and helped to make a wooden door at Pinewood Studios with carpenter Adam Jellis (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Jon Wardle, NFTS director, said it was a pleasure to welcome the Prime Minister to the school.

Mr Wardle said: “His enthusiasm and passion for the creative industries added an extra layer of excitement as he saw first-hand the outstanding work crafted by our talented students across a variety of productions.

“The visit also provided an opportunity to highlight the incredible impact NFTS graduates continue to make on the global stage.”