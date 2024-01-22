US and UK carry out fresh strikes on Houthis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US and UK carry out fresh strikes on Houthis

By Press Association
The US and the UK have carried out fresh joint strikes against Houthi targets (Sgt Lee Goddard/MOD/Crown Copyright/PA)
The UK and the US have once again carried out joint airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Officials say the US and UK took out Houthi missile storage sites and launchers, in the second set of co-ordinated strikes against the Iran-backed militants.

The UK joined the US in carrying out strikes against the group in Yemen earlier this month, but ships have continued to be targeted along the vital Red Sea and Gulf of Aden trade routes.

Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden spoke on Monday evening, with the two leaders undertaking to “continue efforts alongside international partners to deter and disrupt” attacks by Houthis.

A White House readout of the call said the two leaders “reiterated their commitment to freedom of navigation, international commerce, and defending mariners from illegal and unjustifiable attacks”.

(PA Graphics)

In recent days, the US launched seven rounds of airstrikes on Houthi military sites, targeting air bases under the rebels’ control and suspected missile launch sites.

Both the Prime Minister and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps had repeatedly declined to comment on, or rule out, the possibility of further military action if Houthi attacks continued.

But Mr Sunak had told MPs last week he was “prepared to back our words with actions”.

The Government has insisted that the strikes would not escalate the already tense situation in the Middle East, stressing the need to protect the vital shipping route.

Details were not immediately forthcoming from the Ministry of Defence about the exact nature of the UK role in the fresh operation.

But US officials said the two countries used warship and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets.

The latest set of strikes could raise questions once again about the need to consult Parliament on military action. Mr Sunak was criticised for authorising the first set of strikes when Parliament was not sitting, with some MPs stressing the need for scrutiny from the Commons.

Mr Sunak had held a full Cabinet the evening before the strikes earlier this month, with the Government also briefing Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey.

The Houthis, a Shia rebel group that has held Sanaa since 2014 and been at war with a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s exiled government since 2015, have linked their attacks to the Israel-Hamas war.

However, the ships they have targeted increasingly have tenuous links to Israel – or none at all.