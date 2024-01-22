Concerns raised as North Sea oil proposals clear first Commons hurdle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concerns raised as North Sea oil proposals clear first Commons hurdle

By Press Association
MPs gave the Bill a second reading by 293 votes to 211, majority 82 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A Government bid to maximise North Sea oil and gas production has cleared its first Commons test, amid Tory criticism and warnings of “sleepless nights” over the proposals.

The Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill would require the industry regulator to run annual rounds for new oil and gas licences, subject to stringent new emissions and imports tests.

MPs gave the Bill a second reading by 293 votes to 211, majority 82, although some Conservatives joined those on the opposition benches in voicing concerns.

Campaigners also criticised the measures, with Greenpeace claiming the “planet and everyone on it has lost” as a result of the Bill making progress.

Tory former cabinet minister Sir Alok Sharma, who was president of the Cop26 climate talks, said the Bill would “reinforce the unfortunate perception about the UK rowing back from climate action”.

Sir Alok, who did not vote for the Bill, told the Commons: “We have seen the impacts of the changing climate around us daily, 2023 was the hottest year on record globally, in recent weeks many people have faced flooding again in our country including in my own constituency, we really shouldn’t need anymore wake-up calls to put aside the distractions and act with the urgency the situation demands.”

He also cast doubt on suggestions that extra North Sea fuel production could help to lower consumer energy bills, telling MPs: “I think it’s acknowledged that this Bill would not necessarily lower domestic energy bills in the UK, that price for oil and gas as a commodity is set internationally.

“I think the best way to enhance are energy security and to ultimately bring down bills is for the Government to continue to deliver on its ambitious plans for expanding homegrown clean energy.”

Conservative former minister Vicky Ford, who was also listed as no vote recorded, said: “I suspect for many members of this House, there are times when votes in this place can cause a sleepless night or two. And for me, this vote has caused a number of sleepless nights.

“There’s a dilemma, on one hand the responsibility to care for lives and livelihoods of those people that we represent today. On the other hand, the responsibility to care for those who will come in the future and to leave the planet in a better place for the generations that will come in the times ahead.”

Ms Ford said she hopes the Government will be “open to amendments to this Bill”.

Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho, opening the debate, told the Commons: “We are investing in more renewable energy, we are starting a nuclear revival, we will support new technologies like hydrogen, carbon capture and fusion, and this is our plan to have a balanced energy policy, however we need to make sure that the transition works for the British public and the British economy.

“Our plans can’t be based on ideology, they must be based on common sense.”

Labour Party Conference 2023
Shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour opposed the Bill, with shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband saying: “The legislation we are considering today won’t cut bills, it won’t give us energy security, it drives a coach and horses through our climate commitments, and it learns nothing from the worst cost-of-living crisis in memory – that the British people are still going through, a cost-of-living crisis caused by our dependence on fossil fuels.

“Since its launch two months ago, the case for this Bill has disintegrated upon contact with reality.”

The SNP’s energy spokesman Dave Doogan, reacting to the vote, said in a statement: “This Bill does not lower fuel bills, does not deliver energy security, and does not support a just transition to secure jobs for future generations.

“There is currently a green renewables gold rush with countries across the globe – from the US to the EU – preparing to take full advantage. We cannot be left behind because of Westminster’s incompetence.

“Scotland has the energy, we just need the power.”

Greenpeace UK’s political campaigner Ami McCarth also said: “The Government may have won this vote but the planet and everyone on it has lost as a result.

“Literally no-one benefits from this nonsensical, climate-wrecking Bill except the oil and gas industry and its shareholders.”

Chiara Liguori, Oxfam GB’s senior climate justice policy adviser, said: “Tonight’s vote is yet another example of the UK’s dangerously hypocritical climate policy.”

Earlier this year, Chris Skidmore resigned as Conservative MP for Kingswood after expressing worries about the impact of the Bill.

The measures will undergo further scrutiny at a later date.