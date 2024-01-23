Universities to collaborate on climate change initiative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Universities to collaborate on climate change initiative

By Press Association
Edinburgh University will be part of the combined project (David Cheskin/PA)

Two Scottish universities are working together on a new initiative to help the country tackle climate change.

The Scotland Beyond Net Zero initiative will bring together experts from the universities of Edinburgh and Glasgow.

It aims to combine expertise and provide governments with data and policy recommendations.

The project will be launched at an event at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh, with Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan among those attending.

Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, principal of Edinburgh University, said: “Climate change is arguably the greatest global challenge of our time.

“We need co-ordinated action to harness our combined strengths.

“To support Scotland’s transition to net zero, it is vital that we go further and faster together.”

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, principal of Glasgow University, said: “The climate emergency demands that all of us – academia, business, government and third sector organisations – step up our efforts to work more closely together.

Humza Yousaf said universities had a “vital” role to play in the transition to net zero.

The First Minister said: “I commend the leadership shown by the universities of Edinburgh and Glasgow in launching this initiative and I welcome the collaborative approach taken by the universities and partners across the country who will shape the development of Scotland Beyond Net Zero in the months ahead.”