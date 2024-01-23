Suffering in Gaza is ‘unacceptable’, minister to tell UN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suffering in Gaza is ‘unacceptable’, minister to tell UN

By Press Association
Lord Tariq Ahmad will speak at the UN in New York later (Victoria Jones/PA)
A UK minister will warn at the United Nations that the situation in Gaza is “worsening daily” and suffering there is “unacceptable”.

Middle East minister Lord Ahmad travels to New York on Tuesday to restate the UK’s call for an immediate humanitarian pause in the conflict that would lead to a sustainable ceasefire.

It comes as global concern continues to grow about the situation in the Middle East.

The UK Government on Monday said it would continue with its support for a two-state solution in the Middle East for “as long as it takes” after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would “not compromise” on Tel Aviv control over Palestinian territories.

Israel Palestinians
Israel continues to bombard parts of Gaza (Adel Hana/AP)

The peer will deliver the UK’s statement on the Middle East peace process at the UN Security Council’s open debate, set to be chaired by French foreign minister Stephane Sejourne.

Lord Ahmad will say the crisis in Gaza is “worsening daily, suffering is unacceptable, and our priority must be to alleviate it”, and that “an immediate pause is now necessary to get life-saving aid in, and hostages out”.

The Foreign Office minister will hold diplomatic talks with foreign minister of the Palestinian Authorities, Riyad Malki, as well as the foreign ministers of Algeria, Lebanon and Jordan.

He will also speak to the UN permanent representatives of Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Lord Ahmad will say that the conflict “must not go on a moment longer than is necessary” and that “we need to work towards a sustainable ceasefire”.

He will add: “Peace remains the only way to end the tragedy and suffering that has engulfed Israelis and Palestinians once and for all.

“We must work together to make the vision for peace a living reality.”

The visit will also see the minister meet the leaders of aid organisations including Unicef and the International Committee of the Red Cross.