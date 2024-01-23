World must renew ‘never again’ Holocaust vow after October 7 raids, says Cameron

The world must renew its vow for the Holocaust to never happen again after Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, the Foreign Secretary will say at an event to mark the Nazi genocide.

Lord Cameron is due to meet a Holocaust survivor during a Holocaust Memorial Day reception at the Foreign Office on Tuesday.

The event is part of Government commemorations to remember the murder of six million Jews in the 1930s and 40s by former German fascist leader Adolf Hitler’s Nazi forces.

The Foreign Secretary is expected to tell attendees that there needs to be a recommitment to “rid the world of the prejudice and hatred that persists today” following a flare-up in antisemitism since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out.

The Conservative Cabinet minister will co-host the event with Tzipi Hotovely, the Israeli ambassador to the UK.

Ms Hotovely caused controversy last month when she told Sky News that her country “absolutely” would not accept a two-state solution with the Palestinians when the war with Hamas ends — comments Lord Cameron said were “disappointing” and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak distanced himself from.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has caused a rift with the West after repeating a similar claim on the weekend.

At the Foreign Office reception, Lord Cameron will meet German-born Holocaust survivor Eve Kugler, whose family was torn apart by the events of Kristallnacht when she was only seven years old.

Kristallnacht, or the “Night of Broken Glass”, on November 9 1938 saw the Nazis terrorise Jews throughout Germany and Austria.

Ms Kugler’s parents survived concentration camps and her youngest sister was forced into hiding while the now 93-year-old and her other sister were sent to America and put into foster homes. The family were reunited in 1946 after the Second World War was over.

The Foreign Secretary will argue that Hamas’s assault on October 7 demonstrates the need to “renew” the commitment for the suffering witnessed during the Holocaust, including the Nazi-run concentration camps, never to be repeated.

Holocaust survivor Eve Kugler, pictured with snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan, will attend the Foreign Office Holocaust Memorial Day reception (Sam Churchill/PA)

The raids by Hamas, which saw fighters break through Israel’s defences and rampage through several nearby communities, killed some 1,200 people – while around 250 people were taken hostage.

Israel’s offensive in response has killed more than 25,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the territory.

Lord Cameron is expected to say: “Today we honour the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust – humanity’s darkest hour, and we recommit to rid the world of the prejudice and hatred that persists today.

“Diplomacy is a profession dedicated to building bridges. Strengthening alliances. Promoting peace and freedom.

“But as we are invited to reflect today – freedom is as fragile as it is precious.

“After the horrors of October 7, we must renew our vow – never again. That is our solemn duty – today, tomorrow and always.”

The former prime minister will be joined by Lord Pickles, the UK’s special envoy for post-Holocaust issues, as well as Ms Hotovely.

Holocaust Memorial Day is officially marked on January 27 annually and remembers the millions murdered during the Holocaust under the Nazi regime, as well as world events that have followed.

Foreign Office buildings will be lit up, along with other Government sites and national landmarks, to mark the date, officials said.

The commemoration at the Foreign Office comes ahead of the UK taking up the presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) later this year.