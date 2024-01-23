Cameron urges peers to back Rwanda plan after Lords treaty defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron urges peers to back Rwanda plan after Lords treaty defeat

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron is urging his fellow peers to get behind the Rwanda asylum plan after the scheme suffered its first defeat in the House of Lords (House of Lords/UK Parliament/PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron is urging his fellow peers to get behind the Rwanda asylum plan after the scheme suffered its first defeat in the upper chamber.

The House of Lords backed by a majority of 43 an unprecedented move seeking to delay a treaty with the east African nation that is intended to make the policy legally watertight.

Further battles with peers are expected when the domestic legislation underpinning the deal to send some asylum seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is debated in the Lords next week.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has warned the unelected House not to block the “will of the people” when the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill is debated.

And Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said: “What the Government will do is, having passed the Bill through the House of Commons, bring the Bill to the House of Lords, and I’ll be urging fellow peers in the House of Lords to vote for that Bill because it’s absolutely essential that we stop the boats and that we fulfil the Prime Minister’s plan.

“It’s not acceptable to have people travelling from a perfectly safe country – France – to another safe country – Britain – and to be able to stay, and that’s what the Rwanda plan is all about and why I urge the House of Lords to pass this Bill.”

On Monday peers supported a call by the Lords International Agreements Committee (IAC) that Parliament should not ratify the treaty until ministers can show Rwanda is safe.

The Government agreed the legally-binding treaty with Kigali in December, saying it addressed concerns raised by the Supreme Court about the possibility of asylum seekers deported to Rwanda then being transferred to a country where they could be at risk.

But the cross-party committee said promised safeguards in the agreement are “incomplete” and must be implemented before it can be endorsed.

Unlike the Commons, which has the power to delay ratification of a treaty, the Lords can only advise.

However, ignoring the demand by peers could later be used in a legal challenge against the Government.

Just one Conservative peer – the Earl of Dundee – voted with Labour, the Liberal Democrats and dozens of crossbench peers for the motion to delay ratification.