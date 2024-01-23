Matheson admits A&E waiting times are ‘longer than we want them to be’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matheson admits A&E waiting times are ‘longer than we want them to be’

By Press Association
More than a third of patients in A&E spent longer than the target time of four hours there, the latest figures show (Chris Radburn/PA)
Health Secretary Michael Matheson has conceded waiting times are “longer than we want them to be” as new figures showed more than a third of patients spent longer than four hours in accident and emergency.

The latest weekly figures from Scotland’s A&E departments showed that of the 22,975 people who sought help in week ending January 14, 64.3% were seen and either admitted, transferred or discharged within the target time.

That figure is up from the previous week, when just 59.3% were dealt with within four hours.

But performance in A&E continues to be well below the Scottish Government target of having 95% of patients admitted, transferred or discharged within the four-hour target.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson admitted A&E departments were under ‘sustained pressure’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Public Health Scotland’s data showed that in the week ending January 14, a total of 8,210 patients spent more than four hours in A&E.

That includes 3,237 who were there for longer than eight hours, and 1,668 who were there for 12 hours or more – with these totals amounting to 14.1% and 7.3% of all patients respectively.

And, in the flagship Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, just 41.7% of patients in A&E were admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

The Health Secretary said that emergency departments were “under sustained pressure” during the peak winter period.

He stated: “We recognise the system remains under sustained pressure, and waiting times are longer than we want them to be for some patients.

“Our emergency departments are continuing to deal with the winter peak with similar demand being felt throughout the UK.

“Increased seasonal illness including Covid, flu and norovirus, and high levels of occupancy and delayed discharge are all contributing to increased pressure on services.”

Mr Matheson added: “To tackle hospital bed occupancy our delayed discharge and hospital occupancy action plan is being implemented at pace, delivering actions we know work to reduce delay, including early planning, deployment of multi-agency teams and involvement of the patient, their family and carers.”