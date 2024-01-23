Councils face bankruptcy due to rising homelessness costs, leaders warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Councils face bankruptcy due to rising homelessness costs, leaders warn

By Press Association
More funding is needed to tackle the ‘tremendous cost of temporary accommodation and homelessness’, a councillor said (Yui Mok/PA)
The rising cost of preventing homelessness will push many councils into effective bankruptcy and could spell “the end of local government”, an emergency meeting of council leaders has been told.

Cross-party leaders, predominantly from district and lower tier city councils responsible for housing, collectively called on the Government to address unsustainable rising costs for temporary accommodation.

Stephen Holt, Liberal Democrat leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, told a gathering of 50 council leaders in Westminster that the Government must prevent a “national crisis”.

He said: “Simply put, without Government intervention to tackle the tremendous cost of temporary accommodation and homelessness, the next step for many councils of all stripes is emergency budgets and section 114 notices.”

He insisted that the issue is not a political one and called on the Government to immediately uprate the housing benefit subsidy cap for temporary accommodation placements.

Senior councillors from other authorities raised similar concerns, with one warning of a catastrophic impact on local government as a whole.

Michael Jones, Labour leader of Crawley Borough Council, said costs and homelessness were “accelerating” and stressed the town had become “an asylum dispersal city by the back door” which is driving “new demands”.

Referring to the frozen funding regime, he added: “It is simply unjust and needs rectifying now.

“This crisis in temporary accommodation is a challenge that would have been insurmountable even for the most well-resourced councils at the best of times, so I don’t think it is over-dramatic given the pressures facing councils to tell the Government that they are presiding over the end of local government if they fail to take the urgent action needed.”

This week more than 40 Conservative backbenchers signed a letter to the Prime Minister warning that without emergency cash many councils will be forced to cut crucial frontline services and hike council tax in an election year.

Struggling councils have repeatedly called on the Government to provide emergency funding to protect services for local communities, as they have grappled with rampant inflation following a decade of significant funding reductions.

The meeting heard Eastbourne Borough Council’s net costs for temporary accommodation have risen from £1.4 million in 2018/19 to £4.9 million in 2023-24.