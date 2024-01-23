UK diplomat plays downs delays to naming date for major European summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK diplomat plays downs delays to naming date for major European summit

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the European Political Community summit in 2023 (Carl Court/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the European Political Community summit in 2023 (Carl Court/PA)

The UK’s ambassador to the EU has played down reports of delays by the Government in picking a date for a meeting of the European Political Community in the first half of the year.

A report in the Financial Times said some EU diplomats have linked a failure to pin down a date for the summit to debates inside Downing Street about the timing of a general election and a failure to rule out completely a spring poll.

Originally an idea of Emmanuel Macron’s and now something of regular part of the political calendar, the European Political Community includes countries both inside and outside the EU.

The UK has long been scheduled to host a gathering in 2024.

Lindsay Croisdale-Appleby, appearing at an event hosted by the UK in a Changing Europe think tank, said the “reality” was “when you look at the international calendar, it is a very busy six months”.

Pointing to several scheduled European Council meetings as well as a major Nato gathering in Washington, he said the discussions inside Government were “when do we organise the summit so it can really add value?”.

“We are committed to the format of the EPC but we need to show on an ongoing basis the meetings are a success and deliver good quality outcomes.”

He said the Government was talking to allies both in and outside the EU but “haven’t reached a conclusion on that yet”.

But he insisted the UK was “capable” of hosting a major European summit in a matter of months.

Pedro Serrano, the EU’s ambassador to the United Kingdom and who appeared at the same event, suggested that regardless of the number of European Council meetings leaders had agreed to host two summits a year.

EU leaders, he said, “are very happy to attend an EPC and are looking forward to the convening of this meeting by the UK”.

Downing Street said the announcement on the date would come in “due course”.