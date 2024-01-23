Sunak’s authority challenged as former minister calls for new leader

Rishi Sunak’s authority has been dealt a fresh challenge after a Tory former minister insisted the Conservatives face an electoral “massacre” under his leadership.

Sir Simon Clarke, who served in the Treasury while Mr Sunak was chancellor, said “extinction is a very real possibility” with the Prime Minister at the helm.

Writing in the Telegraph, he said: “Rishi Sunak has gone from asset to anchor.”

The Prime Minister worked alongside Mr Clarke at the Treasury (Richard Pohle/The Times)

The senior Tory said Mr Sunak was not solely to blame for the party flagging in the polls during an election year, but insisted “his uninspiring leadership is the main obstacle to our recovery”.

“The unvarnished truth is that Rishi Sunak is leading the Conservatives into an election where we will be massacred,” he wrote.

In a sign of deepening splits within the Tory ranks, senior MP and former minister David Davis criticised the move by warning colleagues against “putting their own leadership ambitions ahead of the UK’s best interests”.

The former Brexit Secretary said in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “The Party and the country are sick and tired of MPs putting their own leadership ambitions ahead of the UK’s best interests.

“It is really about time that these people realise they have a duty to the country that is greater than their personal leadership ambitions.”

David Davis warned his Tory colleagues to be cautious (UK Parliament/Maria Unger/PA)

Sir Simon was among 11 Conservative MPs who voted against the Prime Minister’s Rwanda Bill at its third reading earlier this month, despite Mr Sunak seeing off a wider Tory rebellion.

The legislation survived the Commons hurdle after dozens of backbenchers demanding amendments to toughen the draft law backed down.

Downing Street has been contacted for comment.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “It is utterly ludicrous that the Conservative Party is even discussing installing a fourth prime minister without even giving voters a say.

“The Conservatives are once again fighting like rats in a sack while families face soaring bills and an NHS crisis.

“People are sick and tired of this never ending Conservative Party soap opera. It’s time for Rishi Sunak to give voters the chance to put an end to this farce and call a general election.”