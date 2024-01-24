Opponents of conversion therapy ban ‘peddling misinformation’, Green MSP claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opponents of conversion therapy ban ‘peddling misinformation’, Green MSP claims

By Press Association
Opponents of a ban on conversion therapy in Scotland have been accused of ‘peddling misinformation’ (Mike Egerton/PA)

A Green MSP has accused opponents of a ban on conversion therapy of “peddling misinformation” and resorting to smears.

Maggie Chapman, the Scottish Green Party equalities spokesperson, spoke out after the Scottish Government launched a consultation on proposals to ban the practice – which sees people attempt to change or suppress the gender identity or sexual orientation of another person.

Ministers are seeking to criminalise such behaviour, although the Catholic Church in Scotland has warned such a law could have “chilling effect”.

Ms Chapman stated: “Since the consultation was launched we have seen many people responding in good faith, but, regrettably, we have also seen some MSPs and parts of the media peddling misinformation or resorting to the kind of smears and tropes that we would have hoped to see the back of a long time ago.”

Her comments came as Green councillor Blair Anderson, who was subjected to the practice, insisted politicians would be betraying “some of the most vulnerable people in the country” if they failed to back a ban.

Mr Anderson, a councillor in Glasgow, said: “I experienced so-called conversion therapy, and there was nothing remotely therapeutic about it. It was abuse.

“It should not have happened to me and I want a future where it is not allowed to happen to anyone else.”

The Greens noted that all five of the Holyrood parties had included a commitment to ending conversion therapy in their manifestos for the 2021 Scottish elections.

As a result, Mr Anderson said, “every MSP was elected on that basis”.

He added: “It’s a betrayal of some of the most vulnerable people in the country that some are now going back on their word and throwing LGBTQ+ people under the bus to stoke the culture war and win a few cheap votes.”

Mr Anderson continued: “The rights of LGBTQ+ people must not be used as a political football.

“Our MSPs have the opportunity to take a key step for equality and help to tackle some of the pain and prejudice that has caused so much harm and hurt.”

Scottish Green Party equalities spokesperson Maggie Chapman insisted a ban was ‘long overdue’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Meanwhile Ms Chapman added: “Conversion practices are wrong, and a ban is long overdue.

“It is impossible to change somebody’s sexuality or gender identity, and these practices have no place in modern Scotland.”

She argued that the proposed ban “should be a moment of consensus” with all MSPs having been “elected on a promise to introduce a ban on conversion practices”.

However, when the consultation was announced, a spokesperson for the Catholic Church in Scotland said ministers should not “criminalise mainstream, religious pastoral care, parental guidance and medical or other professional intervention relating to sexual orientation”.

The spokesperson added: “The worrying lack of clarity about what is meant by the term conversion practices could create a chilling effect and may criminalise advice or opinion given in good faith.”

The consultation runs until April 2 2024.