‘Drip pricing’ set to be banned as part of online shopping reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

‘Drip pricing’ set to be banned as part of online shopping reforms

By Press Association
Unavoidable fees cost consumers £2.2 billion every year, figures suggest (PA)
Unavoidable fees cost consumers £2.2 billion every year, figures suggest (PA)

Unavoidable hidden charges for online consumers – or “drip pricing” – is set to be banned under new laws to force businesses to be upfront with their customers.

Fake reviews will also be added to a list of banned business practices, and firms will have to provide clearer labelling for prices on supermarket shelves, the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) said, following a consultation into consumer transparency.

The measures will be legislated for as part of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill as it progresses through Parliament.

Drip pricing occurs when consumers are shown an initial price for an item or service, only to find additional fees are revealed later in the checkout process.

Research suggested it was widespread and used by 54% of entertainment providers, across 56% of the hospitality industry, and 72% of the transport and communication sectors, the DBT said.

Unavoidable fees cost consumers £2.2 billion every year, it added.

Under the new rules, mandatory fees must be included in the headline price or at the start of the shopping process, including booking fees for cinema and train tickets.

Optional fees such as airline seat and luggage upgrades for flights will not be included in the measures.

Minister for Enterprise, Markets and Small Business Kevin Hollinrake said: “From supermarket shelves to digital baskets, modern day shopping provides customers with more choice than ever before. But with that comes the increased risk of confusion, scams and traps that can easily cost the public more than they had planned.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates the clear steps we’re taking as a government to ensure customers can compare purchases with ease, aren’t duped by fake reviews, and have the sting of hidden fees taken away.”

The DBT said reviews were found to be used by 90% of consumers and contributed to the £224 billion spent in online retail markets in 2022.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has contributed to new guidance to tackle fake reviews, which would make website hosts accountable for reviews on their pages.

Meanwhile, the Price Marking Order (PMO), which requires traders to display the final selling price, and where appropriate the final unit price – for example the price per kilogram – will also be reformed.

The DBT said proposed changes would ensure unit pricing was consistently applied, including to promotions and special offers, to help consumers compare products easily and identify what items represent the best value.

These are expected to be issued in the spring.

British Retail Consortium assistant director Graham Wynn said: “The BRC looks forward to continuing to work with officials as practical detailed implementation plans are developed. We are committed to ensuring information given to consumers is clear and they are not misled in any way.”

A CMA spokeswoman said: “It’s positive to see the Government pushing ahead with changes to tackle behaviour that misleads shoppers or leaves them out of pocket – which includes accepting the CMA’s recommendations for clearer groceries pricing.

“Stronger laws and tools, including giving the CMA the power to fine companies for breaching consumer law under the DMCC Bill, will bolster the work we are already doing to protect consumers.”