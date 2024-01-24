Labour promises knife crime crackdown with ‘comprehensive’ ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour promises knife crime crackdown with ‘comprehensive’ ban

By Press Association
Labour has said it would introduce a comprehensive ban to tackle knife crime (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour would oversee a “total crackdown” on the availability of knives on British streets, promising a comprehensive ban to tackle knife crime.

The Labour leader hit out at ministers’ delay in bringing forward a promised ban on zombie-style knives, pledging to instead extend the ban to a wider range of weapons and toughen current rules on serration and length.

The Government put forward plans to ban some zombie-style knives in August last year, but it has yet to be implemented.

An announcement on legislation to enforce the ban is expected shortly.

Sir Keir said the Conservatives are “letting a generation down” by failing to fulfil “grand promises of action”.

Labour said it would target the sale of dangerous knives online, with rambo knives, swords and machetes among the weapons too easily available at the moment.

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer said the Conservative Government is ‘letting a generation down’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It said it would close current loopholes by making any online site indirectly selling knives criminally liable for sales.

Sir Keir said: “The number of these deadly weapons on Britain’s streets is terrifying, and unacceptable.

“For years, the Tories have made grand promises of action, but by failing to bring a proper ban on these killer knives and to crack down on online sales to kids, they’re letting a generation down.

“The tragic cost is being felt by too many. Young people are being killed or maimed, and communities are blighted by fear.

“Labour will act. There will be nothing short of a ban by my Labour government. And we won’t stop there – we’ll crack down on online sales, too. No child should be able to buy a deadly weapon as easily as they can online today.”

The party, if it wins the next general election, said it would carry out an end-to-end review of online knife sales from the point of purchase to delivery.

This would include a review of the effectiveness of ID checks and verification measures, including checks conducted by Royal Mail and Border Force.