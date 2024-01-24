Elections reform Bill rules out letting 16 and 17-year-olds stand as candidates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elections reform Bill rules out letting 16 and 17-year-olds stand as candidates

By Press Association
The Scottish Elections (Representation and Reform) Bill has been put forward by the Scottish Government (PA)
New legislation aimed at reforming elections in Scotland will not allow 16 and 17-year-olds to run for office.

Ministers confirmed the Scottish Elections (Representation and Reform) Bill will not allow for this age group to stand as candidates – saying the decision was made following “extensive public consultation”.

However the Bill, if passed, could allow foreign citizens living in Scotland on a temporary basis to run for elected office.

Overseas nationals living and working in Scotland on a time-limited visa could put themselves forward to either be an MSP or local councillor, the legislation proposes.

Parliamentary business minister George Adam, left, said everyone in the country ‘should have a say on how Scotland is run’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Bill will bar someone from becoming an MSP if they have been found guilty of intimidating either campaigners or electoral workers.

The legislation includes measures aimed at encouraging the piloting of innovations such as digital polling cards, and provides powers for elections to be rescheduled in emergency situations – such as a Covid-style health emergency.

Parliamentary business minister George Adam said: “A robust electoral system is fundamental to the success of Scotland being an inclusive and vibrant democracy that makes everyone feel included and empowered.

“It is important that as many people in our society as possible feel they have an effective and independent means to hold government to account and feel encouraged take an active interest in politics and civic life, including voting and standing for elections.

“Everyone living in Scotland should have a say on how Scotland is run and the wide-ranging measures in this Bill share the common thread of empowering everyone with an interest in improving democracy.”