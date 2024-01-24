Elections reform Bill rules out letting 16 and 17-year-olds stand as candidates

New legislation aimed at reforming elections in Scotland will not allow 16 and 17-year-olds to run for office.

Ministers confirmed the Scottish Elections (Representation and Reform) Bill will not allow for this age group to stand as candidates – saying the decision was made following “extensive public consultation”.

However the Bill, if passed, could allow foreign citizens living in Scotland on a temporary basis to run for elected office.

Overseas nationals living and working in Scotland on a time-limited visa could put themselves forward to either be an MSP or local councillor, the legislation proposes.

Parliamentary business minister George Adam, left, said everyone in the country ‘should have a say on how Scotland is run’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Bill will bar someone from becoming an MSP if they have been found guilty of intimidating either campaigners or electoral workers.

The legislation includes measures aimed at encouraging the piloting of innovations such as digital polling cards, and provides powers for elections to be rescheduled in emergency situations – such as a Covid-style health emergency.

Parliamentary business minister George Adam said: “A robust electoral system is fundamental to the success of Scotland being an inclusive and vibrant democracy that makes everyone feel included and empowered.

“It is important that as many people in our society as possible feel they have an effective and independent means to hold government to account and feel encouraged take an active interest in politics and civic life, including voting and standing for elections.

“Everyone living in Scotland should have a say on how Scotland is run and the wide-ranging measures in this Bill share the common thread of empowering everyone with an interest in improving democracy.”