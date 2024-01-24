Government cannot prove biomass sustainably sourced, says National Audit Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government cannot prove biomass sustainably sourced, says National Audit Office

By Press Association
Trees are cut into wooden pellets and burnt as biomass fuel (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
The Government cannot prove that biomass fuel is sustainably sourced and its assurance schemes are not good enough, a National Audit Office (NAO) report has found.

Ministers and their advisers at the Climate Change Committee (CCC) consider biomass to be a low-carbon source of energy if 70% of it is produced following a strict set of sustainability criteria.

Generators, the largest of which in the UK is Drax, must say where exactly the wood used for burning has come from and describe how that forest is managed.

They must submit an independently audited report each year which is reviewed by the regulator Ofgem, the purpose of which is to prove that the wood has not contributed to further deforestation and the destruction of nature.

Scientists and campaigners have said this is happening anyway and a BBC Panorama investigation last year found that biomass production was affecting ancient forests in Canada.

In its response to the NAO’s findings, the Government did not address its concerns that destructive practices may be going under the radar and instead celebrated that the NAO found no evidence of firms not complying, despite that not being the purpose of the report.

In 2021, the UK imported 9.1 million tonnes of wood pellets for energy, with 60% from the US, 18% from the EU and 16% from Canada, the NAO said.

Figures from the following year show that biomass accounted for 11% of total electricity generation, up from 3% in 2010.

The Government has so far supported the industry with £22 billion and is considering supporting Drax beyond the current subsidy scheme deadline in 2027 to help it develop carbon capture technology at its plant in North Yorkshire.

Drax and the Government claim biomass production can be “carbon negative” in that the CO2 absorbed by the trees as they grow is burnt off but then captured and stored underground instead of returning to the atmosphere, resulting in a net reduction.

Drax
Drax is the largest generator of energy using biomass fuel in the UK (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

The Government and the CCC say this could help offset emissions from other sectors without any low-carbon alternative such as aviation, though some scientists have questioned whether this technology is truly feasible.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “If biomass is going to play a key role in the transition to net zero, the Government needs to be confident that the industry is meeting high sustainability standards.

“However, Government has been unable to demonstrate its current assurances are adequate to provide confidence in this regard.

“Government must review the assurance arrangements for these schemes, including ensuring that it has provided adequate resources to give it assurance over the billions of pounds involved.”

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has said it is considering raising the 70% requirement from sustainable sources to 100%.

Auditors said it should consider the risks of non-compliance and provide more resources towards monitoring for any breaches.

The NAO also wants the Government to review the way it seeks assurance that wood is sustainably sourced.

Its method uses a combination of information given by biomass energy generators, third-party certification schemes and limited-assurance audit reports.

A DESNZ spokesperson said: “We welcome the NAO’s report, which found no evidence of firms not complying with our stringent sustainability criteria, which are in line with internationally recognised standards.

“As set out in the Biomass Strategy, we will be consulting later this year on how we can go further than our peers.

“Biomass will provide a key role in a more secure, clean energy sector. It delivered around 9% of the UK’s total energy supply in 2022, with generators only legally receiving subsidies if they prove they have complied with our strict rules.

“The Climate Change Committee has acknowledged that achieving net zero is dependent on solutions like bioenergy with carbon capture and storage, which will help offset emissions from other industries.”