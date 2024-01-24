Irish government under further pressure to join Gaza genocide case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Irish government under further pressure to join Gaza genocide case

By Press Association
The Social Democrats tabled a motion in the Dail calling on the Irish government to support South Africa’s case (Alamy/PA)
The Social Democrats tabled a motion in the Dail calling on the Irish government to support South Africa’s case (Alamy/PA)

The Irish government has faced further pressure to join South Africa in a genocide case against Israel, as opposition parties criticised its decision to await the preliminary findings from the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Taoiseach has said the government will wait until South Africa files its main case against Israel before deciding whether to submit an intervention.

South Africa has taken a case against Israel’s action in Gaza, which has killed 25,000 people since October, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

On Wednesday, the Social Democrats tabled a motion in the Dail calling on the Irish government to support South Africa’s case.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said that the question of Ireland supporting the case at the ICJ has been “firmly kicked to touch”.

“We are told you will strongly consider an intervention in the South African case but only after the preliminary ruling has been made and after South Africa files its substantive case,” Ms Cairns said.

“That could take months… We do not need to wait for preliminary judgments and subsequent assessments to indicate our support. I’m sure the government knows that.”

Ms Cairns also accused the government of refusing to use the word genocide in reference to Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“This is despite the enormous death toll, the tens of thousands who have been maimed, the collapse of the healthcare system, the breakout of famine and the fact that the UN is now warning Gaza has been rendered uninhabitable,” the West Cork TD said.

“Clearly, genocide isn’t a word the government wants to use in relation to Israel, at least not until the preliminary ruling from the ICJ gets it some cover.”

Later on Wednesday, protesters will gather outside Leinster House in support of the motion.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy said Israel is engaging in a “land grab”.

“This is about wiping out the Palestinian people or removing them from the homeland,” Ms Murphy said.

“That’s what this is about. It’s about a genocide. It’s about ethnic cleansing.”

Minister for agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the government is taking the South Africa case “very seriously”.

“Any decision we take about an intervention will be based on detailed and rigorous legal analysis,” he added.

“The government’s position has been clear and consistent across all forums in its bilateral engagement. We need a humanitarian ceasefire. This is a message we conveyed to the United Nations yesterday and remains central to the Tanaiste’s approach to the Foreign Affairs Council earlier this week.”

Sinn Fein’s Matt Carthy said more than 25,000 people, including 10,000 children, have been killed in the last 100 days.

He said that the Israeli military has attacked every hospital in Gaza and demolished education buildings.

“If that isn’t genocide, well, then I really do not know what genocide will ever mean again because what would we apply that term to,” Mr Carthy added.

“If we can’t apply it to what is being done by Israel on the Palestinian people of Gaza, well then, essentially, the term of genocide becomes a unicorn. Something that doesn’t happen.

“But it does happen because it is happening in Gaza right now.”