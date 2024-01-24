Sinn Fein says it will use St Patrick’s Day US trip to push for peace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sinn Fein says it will use St Patrick’s Day US trip to push for peace

By Press Association
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said her party would be represented at St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the US (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said her party would be represented at St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the US (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sinn Fein representatives will travel to Washington DC for the annual St Patrick’s Day trip in “pursuit of peace”, Michelle O’Neill has said.

The party’s vice president confirmed her party would not boycott the US trip but would instead use it to advocate for an end to the “Israeli genocidal war”.

Politicians from the island of Ireland traditionally visit the US capital for the March 17 celebrations, with the Taoiseach hosted by the President in the White House.

While it is understood invitations have not yet been issued for this year’s event, Ms O’Neill is expected make the trip even though no agreement has yet been reached to restore the Stormont powersharing institutions.

People Before Profit has urged Irish politicians to boycott this year’s Washington event over US support for Israel.

But Ms O’Neill confirmed to the PA news agency that the party would be sending representatives to Washington.

She said: “We are going to the US in pursuit of peace, continuing to work with the Irish diaspora and US representatives to promote and strengthen the support for the peace process at home and Irish reunification.

“We will also advocate for an end to the Israeli genocidal war and occupation in Gaza and the West Bank, for the establishment of a peace process in Palestine and self-determination for the Palestinian people.

“In doing so we will fulfil our promise to the Palestinian ambassador and the Palestinian people.”

Social media restrictions
Micheal Martin has said it would not make any sense to boycott the US trip (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin has previously said it would not make any sense to boycott the annual St Patrick’s Day trip.

Mr Martin said the Irish government will instead continue its dialogue and engagement with other countries in a bid to increase pressure and end the violence in the Middle East.

Asked about a potential boycott, he said: “That doesn’t make sense. You have to engage.

“The only way to increase pressure, the only way you can get a resolution on this is to get international pressure that is so overwhelming that there is a stop to the violence.

“It is clear that the US administration is now seeking to not only get an end to violence, but also to create a political track to ensure that there is a Palestinian state, that we get a two-state solution to this.

“People take this very seriously and people are very worried about what is happening in the Middle East, not least because too many citizens are being killed and too many children are being killed, but also regional escalation is happening.”