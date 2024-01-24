Nearly three million ‘without physical bank branch in constituency by year-end’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly three million ‘without physical bank branch in constituency by year-end’

By Press Association
Nearly three million people will live in a parliamentary constituency without a physical bank branch by the end of the year, research by Which? indicates (Matt Crossick/PA)
Nearly three million people will live in a parliamentary constituency without a physical bank branch by the end of the year, research by Which? indicates.

Banks and building societies have closed at an alarming rate in recent years, with over 5,800 branches shutting since 2015, the consumer group said.

Which? research indicates that 30 parliamentary constituencies, with an estimated population of 2.8 million people, will have no physical bank branches left by the end of this year.

Sam Richardson, deputy editor of Which? Money, said: “A closed bank branch isn’t just a high street eyesore, but one less place for consumers to go to withdraw cash or access in-person banking services.

“Which? research shows that millions of people could be without a local branch by the end of 2024 as banks continue to close at an alarming rate.

“Alternatives like banking hubs could help plug the gaps, but they are being rolled out too slowly, so more must be done to ensure communities get these replacements for their closed bank branches as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for UK Finance, which represents the banking and finance industry, said: “An ever increasing number of people are using telephone, mobile and internet banking and fewer people are visiting bank branches on a regular basis.

“This means banks are having to make difficult decisions about the number of branches they operate. A decision to close one is never taken lightly and only happens after an extensive review of its usage and consideration of other options in the local area.

“The banking industry is committed to ensuring there is continued access to cash for those who need it, when they need it. Significant ongoing investment is being made to deliver this commitment, including shared banking hubs, free ATMs and cashback without purchase.

“There are 31 shared banking hubs open now across the country, with a further 70 scheduled to open later this year.

“There is also the option to do a lot of day-to-day banking at the Post Office, which has around 11,500 branches across the UK.”

Here are the constituencies identified by the consumer group which used census data to make population estimates:

Barnsley East

Bolton West

Bradford South

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

Clwyd South

Colne Valley

Denton and Reddish

Don Valley

East Worthing and Shoreham

Erith and Thamesmead

Glasgow North East

Liverpool, West Derby

Mid Bedfordshire

Mid Derbyshire

Newport East

North East Derbyshire

Nottingham East

Penistone and Stocksbridge

Plymouth, Moor View

Reading West

Rhondda

Sedgefield

Sheffield, Hallam

St Helens North

Stone

Swansea East

Warrington North

Wentworth and Dearne

Wirral West

York Outer