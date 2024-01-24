Redrafted National Care Service costings still lack detail, say social workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Redrafted National Care Service costings still lack detail, say social workers

By Press Association
The Bill will overhaul the care sector (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bill will overhaul the care sector (Yui Mok/PA)

The latest costings for the planned National Care Service (NCS) still lack sufficient detail, the professional leadership body for social workers has said.

Social Work Scotland said the new financial memorandum from the Scottish Government for its overhaul of the care sector is not transparent enough.

The Government made significant changes to the NCS following concerns about ballooning costs and a transfer of powers away from local authorities.

Earlier this week, Scottish Government officials told Holyrood’s Finance Committee that costs had been reduced and made less uncertain, with savings of up to £1.276 billion over a 10-year period compared to the original plan.

First Minister’s Questions
Maree Todd will appear before the committee on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

However, some members of the committee said they still had concerns and sought further clarity on the Government’s strategy.

On Wednesday, the committee published a letter from Social Work Scotland’s director, Ben Farrugia.

It welcomed the latest information from the Government, but added: “Overall the information provided still lacks the transparency and sufficient detail needed to provide legitimate challenge from parliamentarians, stakeholders, other interested parties, users of services or the public.

“The many sections in the revised FM (financial memorandum) that set out reasons for variance between the original and revised FM are helpful, but do not disentangle the effects of changes in policies, proposed implementation phasing, methods, cost-modelling assumptions, unit costs and other input data, inflation, and demography.”

Social Care Minister Maree Todd is due to appear at the Finance Committee on Thursday as part of its final stage one evidence session on the NCS Bill.