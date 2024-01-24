Redrafted National Care Service costings still lack detail, say social workers

The latest costings for the planned National Care Service (NCS) still lack sufficient detail, the professional leadership body for social workers has said.

Social Work Scotland said the new financial memorandum from the Scottish Government for its overhaul of the care sector is not transparent enough.

The Government made significant changes to the NCS following concerns about ballooning costs and a transfer of powers away from local authorities.

Earlier this week, Scottish Government officials told Holyrood’s Finance Committee that costs had been reduced and made less uncertain, with savings of up to £1.276 billion over a 10-year period compared to the original plan.

Maree Todd will appear before the committee on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

However, some members of the committee said they still had concerns and sought further clarity on the Government’s strategy.

On Wednesday, the committee published a letter from Social Work Scotland’s director, Ben Farrugia.

It welcomed the latest information from the Government, but added: “Overall the information provided still lacks the transparency and sufficient detail needed to provide legitimate challenge from parliamentarians, stakeholders, other interested parties, users of services or the public.

“The many sections in the revised FM (financial memorandum) that set out reasons for variance between the original and revised FM are helpful, but do not disentangle the effects of changes in policies, proposed implementation phasing, methods, cost-modelling assumptions, unit costs and other input data, inflation, and demography.”

Social Care Minister Maree Todd is due to appear at the Finance Committee on Thursday as part of its final stage one evidence session on the NCS Bill.