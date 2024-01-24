Strikes against Houthis will be ‘long, ongoing operation’, says ex-Navy chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics UK politics

Strikes against Houthis will be ‘long, ongoing operation’, says ex-Navy chief

By Press Association
Strikes against the Houthis in Yemen are likely to be part of a “long, ongoing operation” to secure the Red Sea, a former Navy chief has told Parliament.

Retired admiral and Labour peer Lord West of Spithead noted the understandable reluctance of shipping companies to return to their previous route after attacks from the Iran-backed group.

He warned that this means the issue of securing safe passage through the crucial waterway is not going to be over with quickly.

Retired admiral and Labour peer Lord West of Spithead warned the issue of securing safe passage through the Red Sea will be part of a ‘long, ongoing’ operation (David Mirzoeff/PA)

He said: “The large-scale attack that we put in first of all was never going to stop the Houthis doing their attacks, it was going to degrade only.

“And indeed post-then, the Americans have done a number of strikes in retaliation for when weapons have been fired at them; and the attack we are talking about now will hopefully degrade the capabilities of the Houthis to attack innocent shipping even more.

“I fear that the shipping companies seem to be showing a huge reluctance to think about going back in the Red Sea, even though the Houthis have been degraded and I can understand that.

“Therefore this is likely to be quite a long, ongoing operation.”

He suggested that, instead of continuing to operate out of the RAF base in Cyprus, the UK may want to send an aircraft carrier closer to the operation in order to be more agile in its response.

Leader of the House of Lords, Lord True, said: “We are working in a coalition here – the Prosperity Guardian Operation involves 21 nations, plus ourselves.

“The strikes, the response, the action that was taken, which we’re talking to, took place with the support of Bahrain, Canada, the Netherlands and Australia. This is an international response to unlawful action at sea.”

He added that the Government always reviews deployment of assets, but believes the forces that the coalition has available are “sufficient to deal with the threat that is currently presented”.