Cameron tells Israeli PM Netanyahu of need for two-state solution

Lord David Cameron told Benjamin Netanyahu of the need for a two-state solution after the Israeli prime minister rejected allies’ demands for Palestinian statehood.

The Foreign Secretary reiterated his call for an “immediate humanitarian pause” as they held a meeting at Mr Netanyahu’s office in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

The Tory peer urged Israel to open more crossing points into Gaza to allow crucial humanitarian aid into the besieged strip.

He also called for the protection of medics and hospitals after their destruction in the war in Gaza triggered by Hamas’s wave of bloodshed in Israel on October 7.

I’m in Israel to discuss three key goals. Securing the immediate release of hostages. Increasing aid into Gaza through more crossing points. An immediate humanitarian pause then progress towards a sustainable ceasefire. Thank you @IsraeliPM & @IsraelKatz for meeting me. pic.twitter.com/3rJIxmlfdq — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) January 24, 2024

Lord Cameron also met with Palestine Authority president Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, in the West Bank, during his diplomatic mission to the Middle East.

Mr Netanyahu has maintained his objection to Palestinian statehood despite calls from the US to work towards the two-state solution after the conflict.

The leader of a far-right government, he said last week that the idea would “endanger the state of Israel” as he criticised the “attempt to coerce us”.

On Thursday, the Foreign Office said Lord Cameron reiterated the UK’s support for Israel’s attempts to secure the release of the remaining hostages, believed to number about 130, still being held by Hamas.

But he also underlined to Mr Netanyahu that Britain believes long-term peace must be based on achieving a Palestinian state alongside Israel.