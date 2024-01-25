Former political rivals call for sale of NHS data to drive AI treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former political rivals call for sale of NHS data to drive AI treatment

By Press Association
Lord William Hague and former prime minister Tony Blair (PA)
Lord William Hague and former prime minister Tony Blair (PA)

Former political rivals Tony Blair and Lord William Hague have called for access to medical records to be sold to help develop cutting-edge treatment.

Mr Blair, the former Labour prime minister, and the ex-Conservative leader have set out more than 40 recommendations on regulation and state support to help the UK stay at the forefront of growth in biotechnology and artificial intelligence.

They say a “national purpose” to support new discoveries will be central to economic growth.

Queen Speech Leaders
Tony Blair and Lord William Hague when they were political rivals in Parliament (PA)

Writing in The Times, they said: “An extraordinary age of gene therapies, new antibiotics and molecular factories is beginning.

“Biotech is promising a future of new cures and treatments for many diseases, more personalised and effective healthcare, and many new materials and transformed manufacturing processes.”

The former rivals’ report says the NHS is a valuable source of data and a new approach is needed to provide commercial access to records, via a separate company.

They said the company “would strictly preserve privacy while bringing massive benefits to research, public health and patient treatment” while free from government interference.

“Nothing will be more important to British jobs, living standards and security in the coming years than leading the world in science and innovation,” they wrote.

“We will have to keep moving quickly if we are to be one of the main homes of changes so dramatic that they will alter forever the way we live and restructure much of the global economy.

“Whatever our political differences on more traditional issues, we both believe that this is the crucial task that, more than anything else, will determine the future prosperity of Britain.”

They say the data from millions of NHS records would provide a platform for artificial intelligence which could monitor patients via wearable technology and alert doctors of problems.

The plan also includes access to a cloud-based “personal health account” through the NHS app to book appointments and manage treatment, creating a laboratory of biodesign, helping biotech companies to scale up and creating strong international biosecurity.

The report on biotechnology is the third published by Mr Blair and Lord Hague after addressing innovation and artificial intelligence last year.