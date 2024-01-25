Cameron tells Netanyahu of two-state need, warning of ‘unimaginable’ suffering

Lord David Cameron told Benjamin Netanyahu of the need for a two-state solution after the Israeli prime minister rejected allies’ demands for Palestinian statehood.

The Foreign Secretary warned of “unimaginable” suffering in Gaza after he reiterated his call for an “immediate humanitarian pause” in a meeting in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

The Tory peer urged Israel to open more crossing points into Gaza to allow crucial humanitarian aid into the besieged strip.

He also called for the protection of medics and hospitals after their destruction in the war in Gaza triggered by Hamas’s wave of bloodshed in Israel on October 7.

I’m in Israel to discuss three key goals. Securing the immediate release of hostages. Increasing aid into Gaza through more crossing points. An immediate humanitarian pause then progress towards a sustainable ceasefire. Thank you @IsraeliPM & @IsraelKatz for meeting me. pic.twitter.com/3rJIxmlfdq — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) January 24, 2024

Lord Cameron also met with Palestine Authority president Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, in the West Bank, during his diplomatic mission to the Middle East.

Mr Netanyahu has maintained his objection to Palestinian statehood despite calls from the US to work towards the two-state solution after the conflict.

The leader of a far-right government, he said last week that the idea would “endanger the state of Israel” as he criticised the “attempt to coerce us”.

On Thursday, the Foreign Office said Lord Cameron reiterated the UK’s support for Israel’s attempts to secure the release of the remaining hostages, believed to number about 130, still being held by Hamas.

But he also underlined to Mr Netanyahu during their meeting in his office that Britain believes long-term peace must be based on achieving a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

In a statement, Lord Cameron said: “The scale of suffering in Gaza is unimaginable. More must be done, faster, to help people trapped in this desperate situation.

“As I said to PM Netanyahu yesterday, far more trucks need to be able to enter Gaza and more crossings need to open.

“We need an immediate humanitarian pause to get aid in and hostages out, followed by a sustainable ceasefire, without a return to hostilities.”

The Foreign Office announced that a 17-tonne consignment of family-sized tents was being flown into Gaza on Thursday in a first joint consignment from the UK and Qatar.

During his visit, Lord Cameron will witness the aid being loaded onto a plane destined for Egypt, where it will go by road to Gaza.

The Rafah crossing between Egypt and the strip has been the major lifeline to get essential supplies in for starving Palestinians.

Lord Cameron pushed Israeli leaders for the city of Ashdod to be used to deliver aid.

The Foreign Office said Israel must open more routes into Gaza and fully restore water, fuel and electricity supplies.