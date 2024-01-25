Brexit benefits require EU divergence, says Badenoch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Brexit benefits require EU divergence, says Badenoch

By Press Association
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch (Liam McBurney/PA)
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch (Liam McBurney/PA)

Kemi Badenoch has suggested the UK needs to diverge from EU rules to make Brexit worthwhile, amid concerns from Tory backbenchers that changes will be limited as part of efforts to restore devolved government in Northern Ireland.

The Business Secretary did not deny when challenged that the Government could make concessions on regulation to reduce trade barriers with Northern Ireland.

She said she was not a participant to Northern Ireland’s “political process” and so could not comment, but also stressed the need to find a “comparative advantage” over the EU in terms of regulation in order to “seize the benefits of Brexit”.

The Government is seeking to restore the Northern Ireland Assembly, which will require the Democratic Unionist Party to end its boycott on participation – a move likely to require alleviating some of the party’s concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Speaking in the Commons, Conservative former cabinet minister Theresa Villiers said: “Is (Ms Badenoch) in a position to deny a report in The Telegraph today that the Government has pledged to introduce a requirement that all future regulatory law change will be screened to ensure that they don’t create extra trade barriers in the Irish Sea?

“Because that could be a significant impediment in the way of divergence from EU laws.”

Ms Badenoch responded: “I can’t, of course, comment on the Northern Ireland political process which is ongoing, and which I am not a participant to.

“However, what I will say is that we retain the ability to diverge. That is clear. And I do agree with her that if we are really to seize the benefits of Brexit we need to find that comparative advantage in our regulations with the EU, otherwise there would be no point.”

She added: “I was the Business Secretary who made sure there was transparency in what we were doing around EU regulations rather than an invisible bonfire, I was the one who ended jurisdiction of the European Court on January 1, and we do have a comprehensive deregulation programme which I am pushing.

“I do understand her concerns, I will speak to colleagues across departments and make sure they are raised at the highest level.”

The Telegraph reported that Rishi Sunak has offered to introduce a requirement for all new laws to be screened to ensure they do not create new trade barriers in the Irish Sea.

The paper also reported the idea had been met with anger by some on the Tory backbenches, and quoted Conservative former cabinet minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg as saying: “This means we will not diverge at all.”

Downing Street did not deny the claims on divergence, with the Prime Minister’s official spokesman saying: “I’m not going to comment on speculation around private discussions – all I would emphasise is we will of course retain the ability to diverge, we will not lose that, we will retain the freedom and powers that the British people voted for.”