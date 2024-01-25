Ministers’ severance payouts under Truss and Johnson nearly £1m, analysis shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ministers’ severance payouts under Truss and Johnson nearly £1m, analysis shows

By Press Association
Ministers who lost their jobs during the chaos under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss received nearly £1m in severance payments, according to analysis by Labour (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Ministers who lost their jobs during the chaos under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss received nearly £1m in severance payments, according to analysis by Labour (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Ministers who lost their jobs during the chaos under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss received nearly £1 million in severance payments, according to a Labour analysis.

Sir Sajid Javid accepted £16,876 compensation after he quit as Mr Johnson’s health secretary with an attack on the then-prime minister, official accounts published on Thursday showed.

The figure, released by the Department of Health and Social Care, made him the 20th departing secretary of state to receive a sum after leaving their jobs in the turmoil of 2022.

Along with the dozens of ministers who also accepted the money under the “loss of office” rules, the Opposition’s final tally for the payments reached £933,086.

Labour said taxpayers are being forced to pay the “wages of chaos”, as Downing Street said the “long-established rules” on payouts were agreed by Parliament.

It has already been revealed that special advisers to ministers received total payouts of £2.9 million in 2022/23, taking the total cost including their bosses to £3.83 million.

Michael Gove, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Grant Shapps, Dame Priti Patel, Dominic Raab and Kwasi Kwarteng were among those to accept the payments, accounts show.

Mr Johnson and Ms Truss also accepted payments, having been entitled to £18,660 each.

Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry said: “These are the wages of chaos, with Britain’s taxpayers forced to pick up the bill.

“Thousands of pounds of public money have gone directly into the pockets of Tory ministers, as a sick reward for the mess they made of our country and the damage they did to our economy.”

Labour leadership contest
Labour’s Emily Thornberry said taxpayers are footing the bill for Tory chaos (Jacob King/PA)

Ministers under the age of 65 are entitled to a loss-of-office payment amounting to a quarter of their ministerial salary if they leave their role and are not appointed to a new one within three weeks.

Downing Street suggested there are no plans to change the rules.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “There are long-established rules around severance payments and ministers that lose their roles and are then reappointed in a certain timeframe, for example, are not eligible.

“That is something that is set out clearly and I think agreed through Parliament. I’m not aware of any plans to change that approach.”