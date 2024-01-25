Roses are red, violets are blue, will there be a shortage from the EU?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Roses are red, violets are blue, will there be a shortage from the EU?

By Press Association
Roses and flowers on sale for Valentines Day at a flourist on Worcester high street. Picture date: Tuesday February 14, 2023.
Roses and flowers on sale for Valentines Day at a flourist on Worcester high street. Picture date: Tuesday February 14, 2023.

Ministers have faced calls to guarantee there will be no shortage of red roses for Valentine’s Day caused by post-Brexit border checks.

Goods from Britain have faced EU controls since it left the bloc’s single market at the start of 2021, with the UK Government introducing new requirements for animal and plant products coming from the other direction.

Trade minister Greg Hands said the border target operating model will “simplify border processes for both imports and exports”, although Labour MP Daniel Zeichner (Cambridge) voiced concerns over the difficulties for importing flowers.

Mr Zeichner told the Commons: “Those five times delayed border checks are coming into effect very soon but those dealing with plant, animal health products are seriously worried about potential delays.

“Indeed, the chair of the Horticultural Trade Association pointed out that the process of importing a petunia from the Netherlands has already increased from 19 to 59 steps, and he warns the new border is a disaster waiting to happen.

“So what’s the minister doing to ensure that we’ll have a plentiful supply of imported red roses for Valentine’s Day, especially for all those Conservatives on the other side who love each other so much?”

Mr Hands replied: “Well, I’m feeling his love this morning, thank you.

“We have consulted very widely on the border target operating model, we’ve put a lot of time and effort and a lot of consultation – we’ve been running webinars, we’ve been putting out leaflets – to make sure businesses are aware and the introduction of this will be staged.

“I think what he needs to be careful about is what Labour’s plan will be because this week the EU ambassador to London revealed the fact that Labour’s desire for a food and veterinary agreement is likely to lead to closer, dynamic alignment between London and Brussels in the future, which is directly against his party leader’s stated policy of no dynamic alignment.”

Downing Street sought to provide reassurance.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “I don’t think people should be worried, I’m sure people will be able to provide gifts to their loved ones on Valentine’s Day in the way that we always see.”

Pressed if that extends to roses too, she said: “I’m sure people will be receiving bouquets of flowers on Valentine’s Day this year.”