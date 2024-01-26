Bute House repairs and cost of alternative accommodation totalled £850,000

The Scottish Government spent more than £850,000 on repairs to the First Minister’s official residence and alternative accommodation for him last year, it has been revealed.

The grade-A listed Georgian townhouse in Edinburgh’s Charlotte Square was closed last April for work to be carried out both inside and outside, and it reopened for business five months later.

The Scottish Government, which is responsible for all repairs and maintenance of the building, said on Friday it paid a total of £856,307.59 for repair work and temporary accommodation.

The sum was used to cover the cost of stonework and roof repairs, renovating and replacing windows, and completing essential internal fire safety work, the Government said.

Bute House in Edinburgh is the official residence of First Minister Humza Yousaf (PA)

The figure also included the cost of providing alternative accommodation for Humza Yousaf and his family while he was in the capital during the repairs.

According to a breakdown of the costs, a three-bedroom flat in central Edinburgh was rented for Mr Yousaf for five months, amounting to a total of £29,546.67.

Bute House was designated as the official residence for Scotland’s First Minister following devolution in 1999.

The building, which was previously used as the official residence for the Secretary of State for Scotland, is also used for Cabinet meetings, official engagements, receptions and meetings.

It is owned by the National Trust for Scotland and leased by the Scottish Government.