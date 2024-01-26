Ex-investigator ‘feared challenging Horizon experts would not go well’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-investigator ‘feared challenging Horizon experts would not go well’

By Press Association
Suzanne Winter gave evidence at the inquiry on Friday (Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry/PA)
Suzanne Winter gave evidence at the inquiry on Friday (Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry/PA)

A former Post Office investigator has said she could not question Horizon system experts because she believed that “if you started to challenge too much, it didn’t go well”.

The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry heard that investigators, such as Northern Ireland-based Suzanne Winter, were ranked from one to five based on their recovery of losses from subpostmasters.

Ms Winter was involved in the criminal probes of Belfast subpostmaster Alan McLaughlin and Maureen McKelvey, who was based in Omagh.

Mr McLaughlin was wrongfully convicted of false accounting offences in 2005 following an alleged £10,000 loss at his Brookfield Post Office branch in Tennent Street.

Ms McKelvey reported £30,000 shortfalls in the Horizon system at her branch in Clanabogan and despite eventually being found not guilty, the stress of her five-year wait for the acquittal caused her thyroid to rupture – resulting in major surgery.

Speaking about the performance ranking system she and other investigators were judged on while giving evidence on Friday, Ms Winter said: “We could see everybody else’s, but… I didn’t go looking to see what is everybody else doing.

“I was just concerned with what I had been targeted to.”

Ms Winter said she found some statements submitted by Fujitsu staff to assist her investigations “hard to follow”.

She said: “I did not have access to anyone in Fujitsu, or allowed to have access.

“I had to put my request through casework if I wanted anything from Fujitsu, and as far as I am aware, casework then dealt with that.

“About nine years in, our casework team then got a Fujitsu liaison person, and that is the person that we would deal with then if we wanted anything from Fujitsu.”

Counsel to the inquiry Emma Price then asked: “Since the statements related to your investigations, did you ever seek clarification in respect of the bits which you found hard to follow?”

Ms Winter replied: “No.”

Ms Price continued: “Why not?”

Ms Winter responded: “Because it seemed to be the technical side – they were being reported as the expert of the computer and you were more or less, in the Post Office where we were, if you challenged anything… you didn’t feel you could challenge anything.”

Ms Price then said: “Is there any particular individual or individuals who made that the case?”

The former Post Office investigator replied: “No, I wouldn’t say any particular individuals, but you just got the impression that if you started to challenge too much, it didn’t go well.”