No 10 defends defence spending as US navy chief calls for UK to ‘reassess’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics UK politics

No 10 defends defence spending as US navy chief calls for UK to ‘reassess’

By Press Association
US navy secretary Carlos Del Toro said the UK should ‘reasses’ its armed forces size in light of global threats (LPhot Belinda Alker/MoD/Crown copyright)
US navy secretary Carlos Del Toro said the UK should ‘reasses’ its armed forces size in light of global threats (LPhot Belinda Alker/MoD/Crown copyright)

No 10 has defended the UK Government’s spending on defence after a senior US military figure urged Britain to “reassess” the size of its armed forces.

Carlos Del Toro, the United States navy secretary, said it was “absolutely necessary” for Western democracies to continue investing in defence due to a host of emerging threats across the globe.

According to several reports, Mr Del Toro told reporters after a speech at the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) in London: “I think it is important for the United Kingdom to reassess where they are today given the threats that exist today.”

He is also said to have told those at the think tank briefing that “sacrifices” had been made in the British Army.

The comments by a US ally come after General Sir Patrick Sanders, the outgoing head of the British Army, this week said the force’s 74,000-strong ranks need to be bolstered by at least 45,000 reservists and citizens if the country is to be prepared for a potential war between Nato forces and Russia.

Sir Patrick also highlighted funding issues, saying preparations for establishing the “most lethal Army in Europe” was being “hindered” and that more than 80% of the Army’s £44 billion 10-year spending programme was yet to be committed.

Responding to Mr Del Toro’s remarks, Downing Street pointed to Britain being Washington’s “partner of choice” to carry out air strikes against the Houthis in the Red Sea because of its “military strength”.

The pair combined for a second time this week to target rebel sites in Yemen.

The Iran-backed militants, who back Gaza’s rulers Hamas in its war against Israel, have been targeting international shipping in what it says is in response to the Middle East conflict.

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister said: “The UK is the second biggest defence spender in Nato and the largest in Europe.

“The Navy, Army and Royal Air Force are all playing an active global role, operating across every ocean and continent.

“Our military strength is also why we are the US’s partner of choice in taking action to defend against the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

Grant Shapps
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has spoken about his desire to spend more on the military (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We do all of this while continuing to be a world-leading supporter of Ukraine’s defence.

“We announced an uplift in military funding of £2.5 billion during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Kyiv this month.”

Monday’s second round of joint UK and US air strikes saw the RAF target a host of Houthi sites.

Four Typhoon FGR4s, supported by a pair of Voyager tankers, used Paveway IV precision guided bombs to strike multiple targets at two military sites in the vicinity of Sanaa airfield.

The navy has been involved in patrolling the Red Sea, where further missile attacks were recorded on Friday, with Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond working alongside the US Navy.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, who has previously backed defence spending rising to 3% of gross domestic product — a measure of the size of the economy — last week said it was currently below the target of 2.5%.

The Conservative minister, in a major speech last week, said the world is “moving from a post-war to pre-war world” and urged for the UK to ensure its “entire defence ecosystem is ready” to defend its homeland in what has been read as pitch for additional funding.