Irish government will ‘strongly consider’ intervention in Israel genocide case

By Press Association
Micheal Martin said the government will analyse Friday’s ICJ ruling (Niall Carson/PA)
The deputy Irish premier has said the Government will “strongly consider” an intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at a top UN court.

Micheal Martin said it will carry out detailed analysis of a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday that harshly criticised Israel’s war in Gaza.

The ICJ stopped short on Friday of ordering a ceasefire in Gaza in a genocide case filed by South Africa.

In a statement, the Minister for Foreign Affairs said he has asked his officials to prepare legal advice for his consideration on an “urgent basis”.

Leo Varadkar visits Galway
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Ireland will abide by any rulings the court makes (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I strongly welcome the court’s orders which are final and binding,” Mr Martin said.

“These are measures that Ireland has been consistently calling for from the start of this conflict.

“Ireland has a deep and longstanding commitment to international law and is a strong defender of the international rules-based system.

“The International Court of Justice is one of the cornerstones of this system. We expect Israel to implement all provisional measures that have been ordered by the court, in good faith and as a matter of urgency.

“Today’s orders relate to a specific case under the Genocide Convention. Irrespective of whether any actions are eventually judged to meet the threshold of genocide, we must ensure that all parties to this conflict are held to account for their actions.

“The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is continuing to investigate all serious allegations of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in and from Gaza, whether committed by Israel or by Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, or other non-state armed groups.

“All states must redouble their efforts to support the investigation by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court into the situation in Palestine.”

The Irish premier Leo Varadkar said he will respond to the ruling after the government has analysed it.

Speaking while the ICJ was giving its ruling on Friday, Mr Varadkar said he will consider its contents.

“As a country that respects the ICJ, Ireland will, of course, abide by any rulings that the court makes,” Mr Varadkar said.

“But one thing I would say is that if a war has ever been ended by a court order, I’m not sure what war that was.

“The truth is war is ended three ways – military victory by one side over the other, an armistice, or through politics and diplomacy.

“That’s why our focus has been on that, on politics and diplomacy, looking for a ceasefire so that the hostages can be released, so the humanitarian aid can get in, so that the killing of Palestinian civilians can stop and also a move towards a permanent ceasefire, which would have to involve Hamas leadership and Hamas fighters leaving Gaza, allowing new Palestinian leadership to take over.

“We will consider the case and once South Africa lodges its main case, we will be in a position to decide whether or not we make an intervention and what the nature of that intervention would be.

“But this case could go on for three or four years. I don’t think people on the ground in Israel or Palestine have three or four years.

“Wars don’t end by court orders. Wars end through politics and diplomacy and that’s why our focus is on that, trying to get a humanitarian ceasefire so that the killing can stop, so aid can get in to help civilians, so that the hostages could be released.

“So that we can talk about the day after Gaza, about rebuilding but that of course has to mean Hamas not being involved in that, it has to mean Israel conceding the right of Palestinians to have their own state, and Gaza should be part of it.”